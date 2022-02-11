The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Renovation of Nazi ally's Kosovo house causes ire

Germany's ambassador to Kosovo, Joren Rohde, said he was very concerned about the restoration.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2022 16:39
A MAN holds a Kosovo flag (photo credit: REUTERS)
A MAN holds a Kosovo flag
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The renovation of a house in Kosovo that belonged to a minister in a pro-Nazi government during World War Two has prompted an outcry, with Germany warning of historical "whitewashing" and the European Union and United Nations halting the project.

The three-floor red brick house in Mitrovica, built in the 1930s by Austrian architects, was the home of Xhafer Deva, who served as interior minister in the pro-German government in 1943 and 1944.

In a joint statement, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kosovo and the European Union apologized for omitting the historical background of Deva when they announced the project to restore the house as a cultural heritage site.

Germany's ambassador to Kosovo, Joren Rohde, said he was very concerned about the restoration.

"Don't distort the truth about the Holocaust or war crimes committed by the Nazis and local collaborators," Rohde said on Twitter earlier this week, saying the project risked whitewashing history.

The handmade Nazi flag hung up near the West Bank settlement of Homesh (credit: HOMESH YESHIVA) The handmade Nazi flag hung up near the West Bank settlement of Homesh (credit: HOMESH YESHIVA)

Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo's Minister of Culture, defended the restoration project in a news conference the day after the EU and UNDP decision to halt work at the site.

"We are restoring the monument but not the history of Xhafer Deva," Ceku said. He did not confirm whether the Kosovo government would continue to work on the restoration.

At the time Deva was a minister, Kosovo was considered by Germany to be part of Albania.

Historians say security force units under Deva, who saw Nazis as allies to fight communists, committed atrocities including the massacre of suspected anti-fascist sympathizers. Some recent research says Deva may have helped protect Jews, however.

"He is a war criminal, he committed crimes against his political opponents but personally he never agreed to hand over lists of Kosovo Jews despite the persistence of Nazi authorities," says Durim Abdullahu, a history professor at Pristina state university.

After the war, Deva left Kosovo. He lived in several European countries before settling in California, where he died in 1978.

In Mitrovica, he is still celebrated. A few meters from the house, a wall in the main square is adorned with pictures of prominent people from the town, including Deva and the prime minister in the war-time government, Rexhep Mitrovica.

A Reuters witness found three streets named after Deva in Kosovo, including one in Pristina a few hundred meters from the German Embassy.



Tags European Union nazi kosovo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by