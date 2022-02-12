Israel preparing to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

The IDF and Foreign Ministry were preparing for the possibility that Israelis will need to be evacuated from Ukraine, as a Russian invasion looked increasingly likely on Saturday night.

The Foreign Ministry decided to evacuate the families of its diplomats stationed in Kyiv to Israel; they are expected to arrive on Sunday.

Additional consular staff will be available to help evacuate Israelis and Jews if necessary. Israel is the only country currently increasing its consular staff in Ukraine, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, and representatives of the Foreign Ministry and other government bodies on Saturday to prepare for the possibility that Israelis will need to be evacuated.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the IDF for the possibility it will have to help in the evacuations.

The Foreign Ministry estimated that there are thousands of Israelis in Ukraine. About 200,000 Ukrainians qualify for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, according to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

The ministry also recommended that all Israelis in the country register with the embassy website and try to leave the country, and issued a warning against traveling to Ukraine.

Lapid spoke with Israeli diplomats in Kyiv on Saturday night and heard their assessment of the situation and how they are preparing for it.