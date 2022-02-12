The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

China breaks silence as talks drag on and Iran deflects

China’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna said that the negotiators “all agree that we have reached the concluding stage."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 21:40
CHINESE AMBASSADOR to the United Nations, Wang Qun, waits for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, last month. (photo credit: REUTERS)
CHINESE AMBASSADOR to the United Nations, Wang Qun, waits for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, last month.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

China encouraged Iran to respond to an American proposal, in a rare statement by the Chinese representative to the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Wang Qun, China’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna, said on Saturday that the negotiators “all agree that we have reached the concluding stage, especially I think after our Iranian colleagues have come up with their final package.”

That statement was made a week after the US gave the other world powers in the negotiations – in which the Iranian team refuses to sit with American negotiators – submitted their proposal for a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Wang broke his negotiating team’s relative silence compared to the delegations on Thursday, saying that he hoped that Iran will “formally come up with its written feedbacks on the proposed package for discussion by all parties,” Chinese media outlet CGTN reported.

In the ensuing days, Iranian media and officials repeatedly blamed the Americans for the talks dragging on, despite that the other countries are waiting for a proposal from Tehran.

DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran also delayed the talks by five months last year, walking away from the table in Vienna ahead of its presidential election in June and refusing to return until the end of November.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that he is not pinning his hopes on the nuclear talks.

“We put our hopes on the east, west, north, south of our country and never have any hope in Vienna and New York,” Raisi said in a televised address marking the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

A source on the Iran negotiating team claimed that Iran was “pioneering in putting forward new ideas and proposals” and that “the US finally needs to make a decision and end dragging its feet,” Iranian journalist Abas Aslani reported on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency claimed on Saturday that “an informed source in Vienna said that China and Russia along with the European Union have complained about the United States’ bewilderment and incapability to take [a] political decision on the result of negotiations.”

Nour News called the Biden administration “powerless to negotiate and cannot be flexible in negotiations.”

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani tweeted last Wednesday – when the US had tabled a proposal and Iran had not – that “there is no coherence in the [US government] to make political decisions in the direction of advancement in the Vienna Talks.”

On Saturday, Shamkhani said that “maintaining and strengthening Iran’s peaceful nuclear capabilities and defense capabilities, [and] regional security-making policies of the Islamic Republic” are non-negotiable.

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect negotiations since April 2021 to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which restricted Iran’s enrichment and stockpiling of uranium until 2030, in exchange for the gradual lifting of sanctions.

The US left the deal in 2018, citing evidence that Iran hid details of its nuclear program and of malign Iranian behavior in the Middle East, including proxy warfare and its ballistic missile program.

Iran has since enriched uranium to 60%, higher than any country that does not have nuclear weapons; weapons-grade is 90% enriched. The Islamic Republic launched a new class of advanced centrifuges days after the talks resumed late last year.

Since then, the US and the E3 – France, Germany and the UK – have warned that there are only weeks left to restore the JCPOA’s nonproliferation benefits and have lamented the slow pace of talks.

Meanwhile, Iran and Russia began working together last week to evade sanctions.

The countries are working together “to develop a mechanism to protect trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions,” Iran’s Mehr News quoted a Russian official as saying. “The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed in a statement that Moscow does not take any restrictions into account in developing technical and military cooperation with Tehran.”



Tags Iran China Iran Nuclear Deal nuclear talks with iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by