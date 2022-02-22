The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian lawmakers to ratify treaties claiming right to military bases in east Ukraine

The treaties were submitted to parliament by Putin for ratification on Monday night.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 11:27
People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Lviv, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)
People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Lviv, Ukraine February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

Russia's parliament was expected on Tuesday to ratify treaties with two separatist Ukrainian regions, a step that could pave the way to Moscow building military bases there, adopting a joint defense posture and tightening economic integration.

President Vladimir Putin recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent statelets on Monday, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill peace negotiations.

With the United States and its European allies now poised to announce harsh new sanctions, Russia's lower house of parliament began meeting to discuss the two 17-page draft friendship treaties with the breakaway republics and vote on them.

The treaties were submitted to parliament by Putin for ratification on Monday night.

Each party gives the other "the right for its armed forces to build, use and improve military infrastructure and military bases on its territory," they say.

A resident learns how to point and shoot with a wooden stick as she takes part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by Christian Territorial Defence, amid threat of Russian invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) A resident learns how to point and shoot with a wooden stick as she takes part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by Christian Territorial Defence, amid threat of Russian invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine February 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Once the documents are ratified, Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine fueling fears of a looming war, could overtly send military forces into the regions.

An explanatory note attached to the documents says the documents create a "legal basis" for the arrival of Russian military units to the people's republics that it said were needed for "peacekeeping" activities.

In the event of a threat to their respective "sovereignty," the treaty's parties will immediately hold consultations "with the aim of ensuring joint defense, keeping the peace and mutual security," the documents say.

"In the course of these consultations, they will determine the necessity, type and scale of help that one party will provide to the other party to eliminate a threat that has arisen," it says.

The treaties also say Russia and the breakaway statelets will work to integrate their economies. Both of them are former industrial areas in need of massive support to rebuild after eight years of war with Ukrainian government forces.

The 10-year treaties are automatically renewable for further five-year periods unless one of the parties gives notice to withdraw, the draft documents said.

In Moscow, many residents said they supported the move, which they interpreted through the lens of Russia's wider standoff with the West over security demands.

"We have to defend the country and drive American, pro-Western troops away from our borders, who have been trying to conquer Russia since the last century and probably throughout the centuries," said one of them, who identified himself as Nikolay.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova declined to comment when asked what exact borders the two self-proclaimed republics would have, one of an array of questions that remains unclear.

"Let's let our lawmakers play their part today and the legal process take place," she said on Russian state radio.



Tags Russia Military Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by