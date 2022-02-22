The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian east Ukraine recognition pretext to invasion - US amb to UN

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 04:28

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 04:29

Russia's order to deploy "peacekeepers" in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, adding that Moscow's recognition of the breakaway eastern regions were part of its attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Greenfield said the consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across Ukraine, Europe and worldwide and that the humanitarian toll will expand significantly if Moscow invaded further.



