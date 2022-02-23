The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine approves sanctions on Russian lawmakers while urging west to follow suite

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday approved imposing sanctions on 351 lawmakers after urging the west to enact more sanctions.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 11:34
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during a televised address to the nation, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during a televised address to the nation, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine on Wednesday urged the West to impose more sanctions on Russia that target the economy and the inner circle around President Vladimir Putin.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor. Read full story

 
"First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet. "Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now."

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday approved imposing sanctions on 351 Russians, including lawmakers who supported the recognition of the independence of separatist-controlled territories and the use of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions restrict almost all possible types of activities, in particular, a ban on entry into Ukraine, prohibiting access to assets, capital, property, licenses for business. The security council was due to impose the sanctions after the vote.

One of Europe's worst security crises in decades was unfolding after Russia recognized two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent. Ukraine accused Russia of wrecking peace talks on ending an eight-year-old conflict in the region.



