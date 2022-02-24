The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Iran's Raisi - report

Referring to Iran's active cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Putin stressed the importance of continuing consultations between the two sides on nuclear talks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 21:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the phone on Thursday, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

"I hope what is happening is for the benefit of the nations in the region," Raisi said.

Raisi stated that "NATO expansion to the east is tense," emphasizing that expansion is a serious threat to the stability and security of independent countries in different regions. 

Referring to Iran's active cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Putin stressed the importance of continuing consultations between the two sides on nuclear talks.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the Iran nuclear talks with Putin, also on the phone, "stressing the importance of a strong and determined stance against Iran’s progress in the nuclear project," according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he speaks at Tehran's Friday prayer on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he speaks at Tehran's Friday prayer on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Russian statement noted that Putin spoke about “difficulties in reaching a settlement in the Middle East.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



