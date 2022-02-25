The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine crisis: Kyiv residents told to stay home, make Molotov cocktails

"Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!" the Defense Ministry said, urging residents to be careful.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 12:24
Kyiv authorities told residents of the north-western Obolon area on Friday to stay off the streets given "active hostilities" were approaching and to prepare Molotov cocktails.

"In connection with the approach of active hostilities, residents of Obolon district are asked not to go outside," city council said in an alert.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told citizens to report on Russian troop movements and to make Molotov cocktails, but to not leave the house.

"Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!" the Defense Ministry said, urging residents to be careful.

This is a developing story.



