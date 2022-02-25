Ukraine crisis: Kyiv residents told to stay home, make Molotov cocktails

Kyiv authorities told residents of the north-western Obolon area on Friday to stay off the streets given "active hostilities" were approaching and to prepare Molotov cocktails.

"In connection with the approach of active hostilities, residents of Obolon district are asked not to go outside," city council said in an alert.



❗️увага

На Оболоні ворожа ДРГ.

Просимо громадян повідомляти про пересування техніки!

Виготовляти коктейлі «Молотова», знешкоджувати окупанта!

Мирним мешканцям - бути обережними! Не покидати оселі! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

In a statement, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told citizens to report on Russian troop movements and to make Molotov cocktails, but to not leave the house.

"Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!" the Defense Ministry said, urging residents to be careful.

This is a developing story.