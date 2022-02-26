The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Taliban calls for resolution to Russia-Ukraine war via 'dialogue and peaceful means'

"The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties," The Taliban government in Afghanistan said regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 03:29
Taliban delegates arrive to meet with US and European delegates in Doha, Qatar, last week. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Taliban delegates arrive to meet with US and European delegates in Doha, Qatar, last week.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Taliban government in Afghanistan issued a statement via Twitter on Friday calling for a resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi requested that the situation be resolved through "dialogue and peaceful means."

The statement, which was posted in English, read "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about [the] real possibility of civilian casualties. The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence."

It continued, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means."

The statement concluded by calling for "parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine."

The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after US troops were withdrawn from the country following a 20-year mission after the 9/11 attacks.



Tags twitter Russia ukraine taliban afghanistan
