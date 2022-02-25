Explosions heard in Kyiv

Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning.
Videos shared on social media show that the explosions came from something being shot down, although it is unclear exactly what.
Whatever was shot down over Kyiv was pretty big pic.twitter.com/aV6a3VwPgX— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 25, 2022
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported on Twitter that as of 3 a.m., Ukraine had destroyed 7 Russian aircrafts, 6 helicopters, more than 30 tanks and approximately 800 Russian soldiers were killed by Ukrainian forces.
#stoprussia— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022
Заступник Міністра оборони України Ганна Маляр інформує:
Орієнтовні втрати противника станом на 03:00 25.02.2022
Літаки 7 од.
Гелікоптери 6 од.
Танки - більше 30 од.
ББМ - 130 од.
Втрати особового складу противника орієнтовно (уточнюється) 800 осіб.