The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Slovakia NATO unit to have 1,200 foreign troops, Patriot missile defense

A NATO battlegroup being formed for Slovakia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will include 1,200 foreign troops and a Patriot missile defense system manned by German and Dutch personnel.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 18:46
Soldiers are seen during German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen's visit to German troops deployed as part of NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group in Rukla military base, Lithuania February 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)
Soldiers are seen during German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen's visit to German troops deployed as part of NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle group in Rukla military base, Lithuania February 4, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)

A NATO battlegroup being formed for Slovakia in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will include 1,200 foreign troops and a Patriot missile defense system manned by German and Dutch personnel, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Saturday.

NATO-member Slovakia shares a border with Ukraine and does not currently have foreign soldiers stationed on its territory. NATO, a Western military alliance, pledged to further reinforce its eastern flank after Russia attacked Ukraine this week.

Nad said Germany was providing the Patriot system.

"Germany will participate robustly," Nad said after a government meeting.

Slovakia will provide 300 soldiers to the NATO battlegroup, he said, taking its total size to 1,500. Slovakia was also in talks on providing troops for the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia, he said.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was deploying elements of its rapid response force, which is made up of land, air, maritime and special operations forces, on allied territory.

Germany separately announced sending a company of soldiers - the company is usually around 150-200 - to Slovakia and said it was sending a Patriot battery along with 300 soldiers to operate it to NATO's eastern flank. It did not specify where the battery was going. 

The military equipment planned for the deployment in Slovakia was worth around 1 billion euros, Nad said.

"All of us care to strengthen the eastern border because we can see what Putin and his regime do," Nad said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said he would propose documents on hosting foreign troops to the cabinet and parliament within several weeks.



Tags Russia ukraine slovakia NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by