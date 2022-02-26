Ukrainian forces resist Russian advance on capital Kyiv

Russian troops have destroyed a concrete dam built in Ukraine's Kherson Region in 2014 to cut off water to Crimea, the RIA news agency quoted the governor of Russian-annexed Crimea Sergei Aksyonov as saying on Saturday.

Ukraine cut off the fresh water supply to Crimea by damming a canal that had supplied 85% of the peninsula's needs before Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

The Soviet-era canal was built to channel water from the River Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea.

19 civilians were killed and 73 were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. as reported by IFAX.

Commander of the Tank Battalion of the 35th Motorized Rifle Brigade, Major Leonid Petrovich Shchetkin, captured as stated by Armed Forces of Ukraine.



‼️Командира танкового батальйону окупантів рф взято в полон!

Хто нападає на Україну:

Командир танкового батальйону 35-ї мотострілкової бригади м. Олейськ Центрального військового округу армії РФ майор Щеткін Леонід Петрович.

Одружений,має двох дітей.https://t.co/LlV83hYKwT pic.twitter.com/BfwTU2Wq2K — ВОЇНИ УКРАЇНИ (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 26, 2022

All Russian units in Ukraine were on Saturday given the order to resume their offensive from all directions after a pause on Friday, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defense ministry as saying.

Echoing similar comments by the Kremlin, the ministry said Friday's pause had been made in anticipation of talks between Moscow and Kyiv but the offensive resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate.

The Russian advance into Ukraine has temporarily slowed, probably because of logistical problems and strong resistance, Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday.

"The speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance," the ministry said in a regular intelligence update posted on Twitter.

"Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centers while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them. Overnight clashes in Kyiv are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian groups. The capture of Kyiv remains Russia's primary military objective."

Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is "viable" Ukrainian resistance, a US defense official said on Saturday.

"We know that they have not made the progress that they have wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official said.

"It has slowed them down," the official added.

Russian troops started advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin paused the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of talks with Kyiv that never happened, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov also told a briefing Russia had expected the sanctions imposed by the West in response to the invasion and was taking measures to minimize their impact on the economy.

The Ukrainian border guards service said on Saturday Russia had closed off the northwestern part of the Black Sea to navigation.

"The presence of ships and ships in this zone will be regarded as a terrorist threat," it said in a statement.

On Friday, Ukraine said Russia had hit two commercial ships near the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, one day after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said Russia has used air and ship-based cruise missiles to carry out overnight strikes on military targets in Ukraine. Ukraine's military command said areas near the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol were hit by airstrikes on Friday, with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country from the Black Sea.

Two missiles hit areas southwest of the Kyiv city center on Saturday, a Reuters correspondent reported. One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport, he said. Another witness said the missiles hit the area near the Sevastopol square, while the Kyiv city government said one of the missiles struck a residential building.

THE TOLL SO FAR

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian health ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Saturday.

He said 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children. It was unclear whether he was referring only to civilian casualties. Kyiv region local governor Oleksiy Kuleba added that 71 people were currently wounded in hospitals in the region, including soldiers and civilians, as Russian troops are building up on the Ukrainian border.

In contrast, over 3,500 Russian soldiers were killed in the first two days of fighting in eastern Europe and a further 200 were taken as prisoners of war, Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Saturday. The Ukrainian military also estimated Russian forces lost 14 aircrafts, eight helicopters and 102 tanks in the fighting, so far.

About 70 people were injured after Russian missiles hit Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast.

The heating system is damaged and the nearby thermal power plant may have been shut down. Ukrainian authorities are working on restoring the system. as reported by The Kyiv Independant.

Rescuers are currently evacuating an unspecified number of Ukrainians injured in the strike on residential buildings, called by Ukraine's Armed Forces a "war crime." There were no reported casualties from the strike, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he would stay in Kyiv as he appeared in a video filmed outside his office in the capital city.

"We will not put down weapons, we will defend our state," Zelenskiy said.

HEAVY FIGHTING

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack in the Lviv region near Brody in western Ukraine, Lviv's mayor was quoted as saying on Saturday by Telegram messaging service.

"Russians landed three helicopters near Brody at 0900 a.m.. About 60 people," mayor Andrey Sadovyi said.

"The (Ukrainian) armed forces are repelling the occupier! We are keeping the situation under control," he added.

Earlier, Russia's defense ministry said its troops have captured the city of Melitopol in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, hitting hundreds of military infrastructure targets and destroying several aircraft and dozens of tanks and armored and artillery vehicles.

However, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Saturday that Britain did not believe Russian forces had captured the southeastern city. "All of Russia's day one objectives ... and even Melitopol, which the Russians are claiming to have taken but we can't see anything to substantiate that, are all still in Ukrainian hands," Heappey told BBC radio.

If captured, Melitopol would become the first significant population center to be taken over since Moscow launched the invasion.

Fighting is underway near Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa, an adviser to the Ukrainian president said, as shelling was heard in central Kyiv on Saturday morning, following reports of gunfire in the same area and an attack on a military base in the Ukrainian capital. Frequent artillery blasts could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, coming from an unspecified location some distance from the city center, a Reuters eyewitness said on Saturday.

Witnesses said they had heard explosions and gunfire near the airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, close to Russia's border. Ukraine's military said Russian troops had been stopped with heavy losses near the northeastern city of Konotop. There were also reports of fighting near an airbase some 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

The municipal administration of Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy said the same day that fighting was underway on its streets, urging residents to stay home. Territorial defense forces were engaged in combat with the enemy, the city authorities said.

The air force command reported heavy fighting near the airbase at Vasylkiv, southwest of the capital, which it said was under attack from Russian paratroopers. It also said one of its fighters had shot down a Russian transport plane. Reuters could not independently verify the claims. Kyiv residents were told by the defense ministry to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, as witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city.

INTERNET DOWN

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, internet monitors said on Saturday.

Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Connectivity to GigaTrans, Ukraine's main internet provider, dropped to below 20% of normal levels before returning to higher levels in the early hours of Friday morning, according to internet blockage observatory NetBlocks.

"We currently observe national connectivity at 87% of ordinary levels, a figure that reflects service disruptions as well as population flight and the shuttering of homes and businesses since the morning of the 24th," Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, told Reuters.

"While there is no nation-scale blackout, little is being heard from the worst affected regions, and for others there's an ever-present fear that connectivity could worsen at any moment, cutting off friends and family," Toker said.

The Monash IP Observatory in Australia said that so far only the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv and central parts of Kharkiv, in Ukraine's east, showed clear signs of internet failure.

Other anomalies might simply be due to some people moving away from their computers, for example by leaving cities, said Simon Angus, an associate professor of economics who serves as the observatory's director.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials released more information about an alleged Belarusian cyberespionage operation they said was targeting personal email accounts belonging to Kyiv's forces.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team said the hackers were targeting not just Ukrainians but also Poles, Russians, and Belarusians as well - including several Belarusian media organizations.

Emails sent to the Belarusian embassy in London were not returned.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.