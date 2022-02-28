The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainians show overwhelming support of President Zelensky in recent poll

70% of Ukrainians believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces victory over Russian military forces, and 91% of respondents support the actions of President Vladimir Zelensky.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 00:47
70% of Ukrainians believe in the Ukrainian Armed Force's victory over Russian military forces, while 91% of respondents support the actions of President Vladimir Zelensky, according to a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on Sunday.

The group interviewed 2,000 Ukrainians over the age of 18 in all regions except the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Crimean peninsula.

While most seem to have an optimistic view on future events, 16% of respondents were unsure of the victory of the Ukrainian army over Russian forces.

15% of respondents remained neutral and could not decide who will win.

Among those who were confident in Ukraine's victory - 47% said they were absolutely sure of Ukraine's superiority, 23% were only rather confident.

"The level of faith in our own Armed Forces has increased significantly over the past week. There is no predominance of pessimistic sentiments in any region," said the social group conducting the poll.

The highest level of confidence in the Armed Forces is in the west and in the center, between 75-78%, whereas it's relatively lower in the south and east between 64-66%.

Only 6% of respondents did not support President Zelensky's actions, and 3% could not answer.

While Ukraine enters its 5th day of fighting, civilians suffered major hits to infrastructure and innocents, prompting huge immigration waves to neighboring Slavic countries. President Zelensky decided to remain in the capital of Kyiv and met up with troops regularly, seen on many occasions wearing a military vest and helmet.

Zelensky was quoted responding to a US offer to evacuate him and his family: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

The Kyiv Independent reported that across Ukraine, "pessimistic sentiment is low and the level of faith in Ukraine’s armed forces has grown significantly."

There is an extremely high level of support for Zelensky in all regions of Ukraine: over 90% in the West and Center and over 80% in the East and South. Since December 2021, support for the president has tripled.



Tags Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
