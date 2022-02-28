Thousands rallied outside the White House in support of Ukraine

Washington – Thousands of people rallied outside the White House on Sunday in support of Ukraine and in a call to stop the war. Many of the attendees were members of the Ukrainian-American community who arrived from Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, among other places.

Andrea Shypailo from Jersey City arrived in Washington to meet her sister, Diana, who lives in the nation's capital and to participate together in the rally.

“We are second generation Ukrainian Americans,” said Diana, who held a sign that called ‘pray for Ukraine.’ “We are here today to honor our family who is still in Ukraine, who is trying to flee the country and are fighting for their sovereignty.”

“We want people to come together and come to the defense and the aid of Ukrainian people, because this is a fight that's even bigger than Ukraine,” said her sister, Andrea. “The sooner that we can come together for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, then we can protect the sovereignty of the rest of the Western nations and the west as we know it.”

People rallying in Washington, D.C. in support of Ukraine, February 27, 2022. (credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)

“I certainly wish and hope that there will be tougher sanctions, more support from the UN, from NATO, and from the United States in particular,” she said. “I think that the United States and NATO as a whole should show a little bit more strength, even in defensive measures. I'm not saying that we need to offensively provoke a war with Russia, but even some defensive measures put in place so that the Ukrainian people are not left on their own to defend themselves.”

“We have friends and family in Ukraine that have been without water, without heat, without power, that are trying to make it to the polished border for safety,” she continued. “And the fact of the matter is as I go to bed tonight, I'll be comfy cozy, I'll have a chance to take a shower. I'll have a chance to charge my phone and I'm going to be safe and protected. So the responsibility of the Ukrainian American community, as I see it is to [stand in solidarity with them.]”

Natalia Stashenko arrived on a flight from Chicago to Washington with a group of friends. “We are [originally] from the west side [of Ukraine,] so that was technically considered safer, but it's not safe,” she said. “Our friends and family are hiding in basements every single day. They suffer attacks every single day. So this is probably the least we can do to show our support and demand that the US government do something for us,” she added.

Pavlo Casian, who arrived from Chicago as well, said: “I feel like the US has definitely done a good amount, but they could do a lot more and that's why we're here and we're trying to have the white house and its officials to hear our voice and change things.”

Maria, a Philadelphia resident who was born in Lviv, arrived at the rally with her spouse Ivan. “Our main message is that we want NATO to protect the sky,” she said. “This is the least we can do from here. We are donating, we're doing so much from here to protect them, but we are not physically with them.”

People rallying in Washington, D.C. in support of Ukraine, February 27, 2022. (credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)