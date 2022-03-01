Israel's Foreign Ministry assisting evacuations at Ukraine borders

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced the border crossings where representatives are stationed for Jews in Ukraine seeking to escape the ongoing Ukraine-Russia War.

Foreign Ministry representatives are stationed at border crossings around Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. The ministry has also advised that the least congested border crossing at the present moment is in Hungary’s Chop/Zahony border crossing, though the situation remains fluid.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that their representatives will not wait at a fixed location and that their location is dependent on the situation on the ground.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry representatives are currently stationed at the following border crossings:

The Medyka / Sheiny border crossing to Poland

The Krakovetz border crossing to Poland

The Uzhhorod / Vysne Nemescke border crossing to Slovakia

The Zahony / Chop border crossing to Hungary

The Siret border crossing to Romania

The Palanca border crossings to southern Moldova

The Mogilev-Podolskiy border crossing to northern Moldova

Foreign Ministry staff located in the following countries can be reached via these phone hotlines:

Poland: +380677703536 or +380677704216

Slovakia: +421908623342

Hungary: +36304542779 or +36301607943

Romania: +40755462041

Moldova: +37379176560

Jewish refugees from Kyiv arrive at a refugee camp 100 kilometers west, closer to the Polish border, February 24, 2022. (credit: UKRAINIAN JEWISH COMMUNITY)

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted on Monday that more than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries amid the conflict. Over 200,000 Jews live in Ukraine and many have applied for aliyah.