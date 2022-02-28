The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Agency efforts in Ukraine hampered by Israeli government

"We're working with our hands tied behind our backs," interim Jewish Agency head Yaakov Hagoel said at a Knesset committee.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 16:54
IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Efforts by the Jewish Agency to help bring Ukraine's Jews to Israel have been harmed by the Foreign Ministry's decision to remove agency staff from the country, interim Agency head Yaakov Hagoel said in a discussion in the Knesset Law Committee Monday.

"We're working with our hands tied behind our backs," he said.

The committee convened for a discussion on Israel's preparations for a wave of Aliyah from Ukraine. Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said the issue was historic, and that "Jewish solidarity is being re-worked for the 21st century.”

Committee chairman Gilad Kariv (Labor) said it was fitting for his committee to deal with the issue because it legislated the Right of Return. He called for the formation of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee, which has not been formed, due to the boycott of Knesset committees by the opposition.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata also lashed out against the opposition for refusing to form the committee, saying that it bordered on negligence.

An argument broke out as to who exactly would be allowed to make aliyah. MK Yosef Taieb (Shas) called the issue "an elephant in the room."

A first group of immigrants set out last night from Lviv, Ukraine, to Poland in a complex Jewish Agency operation (credit: JEWISH AGENCY)A first group of immigrants set out last night from Lviv, Ukraine, to Poland in a complex Jewish Agency operation (credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

The Situation in Ukraine

Elizabeta Katz, a 22-year-old from Ukraine who made aliyah at age 14 and whose entire family is still in Ukraine, said that her mother, who works for the Joint, went to work in order to assist the Jewish community even after a night of shelling.

Rabbi Abraham Wolff of Odessa spoke via videoconference and said that there were some 8,000 elder people in the city who were struggling to find food since they were afraid to go out and the supermarkets were empty. A humanitarian disaster is seven to 10 days away, he said, his voice breaking. He thanked Israel for its assistance but said that the priority was for basic needs, not to get them to come to Israel.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said that his office was focusing on four areas of assistance: Security, food and medicine, refugees within Ukraine and refugees from Ukraine outwards. NIS 10 million was allotted to the issue immediately from the office's budget, he said. The budget will be increased, and he expressed hope that the Finance Ministry would follow suit. The event could potentially contribute to a sense of Jewish solidarity, and give it new meaning relevant to the 21st century.

A free hotline was set up in order to assist Ukraine's Jews, and has received thousands of calls, Jewish Agency interim head Yaakov Hagoel said.

Some 36 hours ago the Foreign Ministry directed the Jewish Agency representatives to leave Ukraine, but they should be sent back into the country as their extraction complicated the process, Hagoel said.

The Jewish Agency allotted $2.5 million for Ukrainian Jews' security and an additional $1.5 million for current security aid as there were fears of looting and misuse of the weapons that were handed out by Ukrainian authorities.

Israel's Preparations

43 hotels made available 6,500 beds for a month in anticipation of a wave of Ukrainian immigrants, Hagoel said.

A fundraising drive will be launched in the coming days in cooperation with the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel,

Some 475 aliyah requests have been made in the current crisis. Tamano-Shata praised Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked for allowing the new olim to come to Israel as tourists and then go through the absorption process in Israel. She also questioned why the Jews of Ethiopia were not receiving the same treatment even though civil war has been going on there for over a year.

Ronen Cohen, D-G of the Aliyah and Integration Minister said that absorption areas were set up at Ben-Gurion Airport for the new olim. Families will receive NIS 15,000, and individuals will receive NIS 6,000 upon reaching the country.  

Israel's Responsibility

MK Zvika Hauser (New Hope) compared the current situation to the end of the 1980s. "In 1989, if you would have asked if 1 million Jews would make Aliyah, no one would have believed," he said. "Everything we have done since then - the startup nation - has changed the horizon of the country for the better. Former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir had the foresight to believe that this could happen, and we should too," he said.

He called on the government to focus solely on this challenge, which he deemed strategic. If Israel invests NIS 5 billion in the next five years, it will gain NIS 500 billion back, he said.



Tags Israel Jewish Agency Knesset ukraine diaspora jews Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by