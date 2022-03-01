The disingenuous attempt to link Ukraine with Palestinians - analysis

When the war broke out in Ukraine a number of people came forward to try to shift the debate to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Many of these voices are laser-focused on being critical of Israel and for them, there can be no other news story in the world without reference to Israel.

The Israel-obsessed camp is made up of several groups all of whom express disingenuous talking points trying to link the conflicts.

When images emerged of Ukraine distributing small arms to citizens and instructing people on how to make Molotov cocktails - a kind of firebomb that uses a bottle and gas to ignite a flame before it is thrown - some people pointed out that the same media that lauds the Ukrainians doesn’t laud Palestinian “resistance.”

In this narrative, they point to how the media has hyped Ukrainians who are willing to fight in the streets while tending to portray Palestinians as militants when they do the same. The main complaint these voices have is that Israel defines those who throw firebombs as terrorists, while major media outlets don’t see it this way when it comes to Ukraine.

Another narrative that is put forward is that while the West is backing Ukrainians for resisting Russia’s bombing and offensive, the same West supposedly doesn’t back Palestinians who also want to “resist.” In this narrative, the West is asked to back Hamas and Hezbollah, the same way it backs Ukrainians.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Let’s begin with what is disingenuous here. The Palestinians have received more media coverage per capita than probably any people on earth.

Their “resistance” has also received more coverage and more sympathetic stories than any other people in the world who claim to be resisting oppression or occupation. One can see this by simply adding up the number of stories and NGO campaigns about the eviction of a few families in east Jerusalem over the last several years, or the intense media coverage of Khan al-Ahmar and other places that were the center of land struggle controversies with Israel.

So let’s do the math on that. The eviction of one or two families in Sheikh Jarrah, compared to some 300,000 Ukrainians driven from their homes in five days of fighting.

The number of Ukrainians that are being forced to flee is already more than the total number of Palestinians who fled their homes in 1948. That means that in just a week more Ukrainians have been forced away from their cities and towns than ever happened to the Palestinians. And yet we had 70 years of non-stop coverage of Palestinians who were disenfranchised.

The disingenuous claim here is that a week of stories about Ukraine is somehow unfair because Palestinians didn’t dominate that week of coverage. Yet Palestinians have had 70 years of coverage, and much of its sympathetic.

The argument that Palestinian Molotov cocktails don’t get the same adoration in western media is a misnomer. For many years Palestinian rock-throwing during the intifada was given positive coverage. Palestinians slinging rifles and “resisting” Israel in places like Jenin did get positive coverage.

But a major difference is that Palestinian groups went from “resisting” to bombing civilians and celebrating attacks on civilians. This is a big difference. Ukraine hasn’t turned into a quagmire for Russia yet and Ukrainians aren’t blowing up buses in Moscow. Russia has actually suffered terrorism in the past from Chechens and others.

But in the case of Ukraine, there are no posters of “martyrs” whose actions were massacring Russian children. There’s nothing romantic about a Palestinian or a Ukrainian throwing a Molotov cocktail onto a civilian’s car. The media is celebrating Ukrainian resistance because it is against the Russian military. Major media and the West generally have been sympathetic to Palestinians when they were seen to be fighting primarily Israel’s military.

Another difference is that the Palestinian narrative is backed by groups that say “from the river to the sea” and who argue that Israel shouldn’t exist. Ukraine is an independent country being brutally invaded. Ukraine doesn’t say it wants Moscow, and Ukraine doesn’t have maps of their country including all of Russia. There is a difference then between what is happening.

When people argue that Ukraine is getting unfair coverage for “resisting occupation” while Palestinians don’t get the same coverage their claims are misleading. Palestinians got support and coverage, and Palestinian refugees are still refugees after 70 years. They get huge international support. Ukrainians are also getting support, and if, after 70 years, they are still resisting Russia, it will be fair to continue that support.

Many of those who back Palestinians while slamming the coverage of Ukraine are disingenuous because they don’t back Ukrainian resistance. They claim the situations are the same, but many of them back Russia.

You can see this by their social media backgrounds and how some not only back Russia and the Assad regime but are anti-Israel and anti-Kurdish. They don’t actually back the “resistance” of every group. They primarily are obsessed with Israel. This obsession is usually driven by antisemitism, and their talking points about Ukraine are merely a distraction.