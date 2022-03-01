Russian FM: High time American nukes in Europe return to US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Tuesday that Russia finds it "unacceptable" that American nuclear weapons are located in Europe, saying it is "high time to return them to the US," according to TASS.

Lavrov repeated claims that Ukraine is planning to acquire nuclear weapons, saying the country "threatens international security."

"Russia cannot but react to the real danger of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons and is taking all measures to prevent this," said the foreign minister.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

Lavrov stated as well that Russia sees the achievement of legally binding security guarantees from NATO as of "fundamental importance."

This photograph taken on February 27, 2022 shows a Russian Armoured personnel carrier (APC) burning next to unidentified soldier's body during fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv. (credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

"The threat of a new arms race and the transformation of outer space into an arena of armed conflict is becoming real," said Lavrov.

Lavrov attacked members of the European Union, saying that they were trying to get away from an honest dialogue face to face by choosing sanctions instead.

"The tragedy of Ukraine is the result of the connivance of Western patrons of the criminal regime formed there," said Lavrov.

Additionally on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that the Russian military would continue the operation in Ukraine until its goals are achieved.

"Protecting Russia from a military threat from the West is the main task of a special operation in Ukraine," said the defense minister.