About 70 Japanese volunteered to fight for Ukraine - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Sunday for the formation of an "international legion," prompting dozens from the United States and Canada to volunteer.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 09:02
Ukrainians residing in Japan hold placards and flags during a protest rally denouncing on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, near Russian embassy in Tokyo (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
Ukrainians residing in Japan hold placards and flags during a protest rally denouncing on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, near Russian embassy in Tokyo
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)

Several dozen Japanese men have answered a Ukrainian call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion, according to a media report on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 70 Japanese men - including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion - had applied to be volunteers, the Mainichi Shimbun daily said, quoting a Tokyo company handling the volunteers.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

A Ukrainian Embassy spokesperson acknowledged receiving calls from people "wanting to fight for Ukraine," but said they knew nothing further about volunteers.

A February 28 social media post from the embassy said it thanked Japanese for their many inquiries about volunteering but added a proviso.

Ukraine's ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky walks past a map showing Russia and Ukraine as he arrives at his news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON) Ukraine's ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky walks past a map showing Russia and Ukraine as he arrives at his news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)

"Any candidates for this must have experience in Japan's Self-Defence Forces or have undergone specialized training," it said.

In a new post on Twitter on Wednesday, the Ukrainian embassy in Japan said it were looking for volunteers with medical, IT, communication, or firefighting experience. It was not immediately clear if the volunteer positions were remote or involved traveling to the country.

Japan has told its nationals to put off travel to Ukraine for any reason, a warning reiterated on Wednesday by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said he was aware of the reports about the volunteers.

"The Japanese foreign ministry has issued an evacuation advisory for all of Ukraine and we want people to stop all travel to Ukraine, regardless of the purpose of their visit," he told a news conference.

"We are communicating with the Ukrainian embassy in Japan and pointed out that an evacuation advisory is in place."



