The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Biden speech draws 38.2 million US TV viewers

In Tuesday's roughly hour-long address, Biden, a Democrat, assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and detailed his domestic agenda.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 02:22
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, US, March 1, 2022 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, US, March 1, 2022
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

An estimated 38.2 million people watched live US television coverage of President Joe Biden's Tuesday night State of the Union speech, according to ratings data from Nielsen, a 42% jump from his 2021 address to Congress.

The figure includes viewership of English- and Spanish-language coverage on 16 broadcast and cable networks. Biden's first address to Congress in April 2021 attracted an estimated 26.9 million viewers across 16 channels.

In Tuesday's roughly hour-long address, Biden, a Democrat, assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and detailed his domestic agenda.

Fox News topped all networks with an audience of 7.2 million, followed by ABC with 6.3 million.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden holds a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on Wednesday. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden holds a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on Wednesday. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Biden's audience came in below the total for former President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech in 2018, which attracted close to 46 million people.

Television audiences for live events have fallen sharply as audiences have gravitated to on-demand streaming services.



Tags Russia Joe Biden Vladimir Putin US politics State of the Union Biden administration Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by