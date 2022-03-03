The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli-Arab speaks at Irish Parliament, defending Israel

Israeli-Arab Yoseph Haddad spoke at the Irish Parliament, defends Israel against "Apartheid" status

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 05:47
Irish Flag 370 (photo credit: Reuters)
Irish Flag 370
(photo credit: Reuters)

Israeli-Arab Yoseph Haddad spoke Thursday, February 24th at the Irish Parliament, making him the first pro-Israel speaker to address the Irish Parliament in at least 15 years, according to the press release by Jackie Goodall, executive director of the Ireland Israel Alliance. 

In light of the recent report by Amnesty International labeling Israel as an apartheid state, the Ireland Israel Alliance invited Yoseph Haddad and Israeli journalist Emily Schrader to speak at the parliament before the parliament will reach their decision.

“I was happy to come to the Irish Parliament and share my point of view as an Israeli Arab citizen, to present facts and figures that refute the Amnesty report and to reflect the Israeli reality." Said Yoseph in his speech to the Irish Parliament.  "I have received many responses from MPs who have thanked me for opening their eyes to them which proves that the purpose of my visit there has been achieved.”

“While Amnesty stokes the flames of hatred against Israel, it is us Israelis, both Arabs and Jews, who pay the price on the ground.” He added.

Emily Schrader, who accompanied Haddad in his visit to Ireland's capital of Dublin, had said at the parliament, "As an Israeli, I was shocked by the hostility and lack of information about Israel in the Irish Parliament. For more than four years they haven’t welcomed a speaker who supports Israel so it was really historic that the speaker of the parliament hosted Yoseph for this event." 

Jackie Goodall (credit: Courtesy) Jackie Goodall (credit: Courtesy)

"For me, the most exciting thing was that members of the anti-Israel Sinn Fein [Irish Party] not only attended Yoseph’s address, but asked questions and had a discussion. By the end of the event, they were unable to defend their accusations against Israel.”

In his press release to the Jerusalem Post, Goodall had said: “We set up in 2018 because a growing number of Irish citizens were increasingly concerned that the narrative in the Irish public arena regarding ‘Israel/Palestine’ was disproportionally focused against Israel. Our objective is to bring more balance to that narrative and to make a constructive contribution to the debate."

"We are very pleased that the Inter-Parliamentary Friends Groups are now formally up-and-running. Israel has friends in the Irish Parliament who are prepared to speak out in defense of Israel, and we need to encourage their voices." Goodall had added that" We would also point out that it is not antisemitic to criticize Israel. It is perfectly legitimate to criticize Israeli government policy, but we will continue to call out instances where there is there a disproportionate focus against the nation-state of the Jewish people."



