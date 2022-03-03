Russia confronts Finland, Sweden as invasion of Ukraine enters 8th day

Russia sent letters to Finland and Sweden demanding that they provide security guarantees, according to the Echo of Moscow radio station, as the Nordic countries expressed interest in joining NATO and Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day.

The liberal aligned "Echo of Moscow" radio station was taken off the air by Russian authorities on Tuesday.

The Russian demands come after surveys in both Finland and Sweden showed rising public support for joining NATO and two citizens' initiatives calling on the Finnish government to hold a referendum on the matter or to join the alliance without a referendum reached the number of signatures needed to require parliament to discuss them.

The latest initiative stated that Finland must join NATO in order to fulfill its constitutional obligation to safeguard human rights.

Four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, with Sweden's Air Force commander calling the act "unprofessional and irresponsible."

Remains of a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, are pictured in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 2, 2022. (credit: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

On Friday, Russia warned neighboring Finland of "serious military and political" repercussions if the Scandinavian nation opts to join NATO following the invasion of Ukraine.

Air raid sirens blare overnight

Air raid sirens were activated a number of times overnight Wednesday throughout Ukraine, with multiple explosions reported in Kyiv overnight.

Eight people, including at least two children, were killed in a Russian airstrike on Izyum, south of Kharkiv, on Wednesday night, according to the deputy chairman of the Izyum city council. A police department building was also hit in the strike.

In Sumy, the area's Regional Military Administration reported that five people were injured in a missile strike on the military department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade and the cadet corps.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday morning that four large Russian landing vessels and three missile boats had been seen in the Black Sea heading towards Odessa.

A million people have fled Ukraine in a week after Russia invaded the country, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said on Twitter.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi posted.

"For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it's time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."