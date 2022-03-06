The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear 'dirty bomb'

Russian news agencies quoted 'a representative of a competent body' in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 10:29

Updated: MARCH 6, 2022 10:33
A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine April 5, 2020. (photo credit: YAROSLAV YEMELIANENKO/REUTERS)
A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine April 5, 2020.
(photo credit: YAROSLAV YEMELIANENKO/REUTERS)

Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with the aim to "demilitarize" and "denazify" its pro-Western neighbor and prevent Kyiv from joining NATO.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

The West, dismissing that rationale as a pretext, has responded with harsh sanctions on Moscow and heavy military and other aid to Kyiv.

The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.

Ukraine's government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Russian Army aviation helicopters escort units of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, during their invasion, at in unspecified location in this screengrab obtained from social media, March 2, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Russian Army aviation helicopters escort units of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, during their invasion, at in unspecified location in this screengrab obtained from social media, March 2, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Shortly before the invasion, Putin said in a grievance-filled speech that Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons, and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia.

He cited no evidence for his claim.



