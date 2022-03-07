New poll shows 82% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory

A new survey that was conducted by the research company Gradus Research asked Ukrainians about their views regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The majority in all regions of the country are convinced that Ukraine is able to repel the Russian attack.

On the question of the outcome of the war, 82% of respondents believe in victory over Russia, 8% are not sure about it and 10% could not answer.

According to Ukrainians, the two main factors that will affect victory are the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (63%) and the cohesion and resistance of Ukrainian society (61%). In third place was President Volodymyr Zelensky (54%), who in an earlier poll had the support of 91% of respondents.

Regarding the ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia, respondents believe that the best result would be peace, but on Ukrainian terms, or at least the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Only 1% of respondents agreed to accept peace under Russia's terms.

The majority of Ukrainians blame the Russian leadership for the war (46%), and another 40% say the leadership, political elites and the people of Russia are to blame.

Following those feelings of frustration, the most common emotion that Ukrainians feel because of Russia's war against Ukraine is anger (62%), followed by stress (38%) and fear (35%).

And with all of that said, 77% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will become stronger after the war.