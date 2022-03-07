The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

New poll shows 82% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory

A new poll conducted In Ukraine shows 82% of respondents believe in victory over Russia, 77% believe Ukraine will become stronger after the war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 02:56
A person holds a representation of the Ukrainian flag during the demonstration "For your and for our freedom! Voices on the War in Ukraine - live", following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Bebelplatz square in Berlin, Germany, March 6, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
A person holds a representation of the Ukrainian flag during the demonstration "For your and for our freedom! Voices on the War in Ukraine - live", following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Bebelplatz square in Berlin, Germany, March 6, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

A new survey that was conducted by the research company Gradus Research asked Ukrainians about their views regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The majority in all regions of the country are convinced that Ukraine is able to repel the Russian attack. 

On the question of the outcome of the war, 82% of respondents believe in victory over Russia, 8% are not sure about it and 10% could not answer.

According to Ukrainians, the two main factors that will affect victory are the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (63%) and the cohesion and resistance of Ukrainian society (61%). In third place was President Volodymyr Zelensky (54%), who in an earlier poll had the support of 91% of respondents.

Regarding the ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia, respondents believe that the best result would be peace, but on Ukrainian terms, or at least the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Only 1% of respondents agreed to accept peace under Russia's terms. 

The majority of Ukrainians blame the Russian leadership for the war (46%), and another 40% say the leadership, political elites and the people of Russia are to blame. 

Following those feelings of frustration, the most common emotion that Ukrainians feel because of Russia's war against Ukraine is anger (62%), followed by stress (38%) and fear (35%).

And with all of that said, 77% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will become stronger after the war. 



Tags Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by