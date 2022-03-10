The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran played by Russia as Moscow tries to take over nuclear deal - analysis

The Kremlin has been using Iran as a nuclear blackmail piggy bank against the US and the West.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 17:19

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 17:21
RUSSIA’S GOVERNOR to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov waits for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
RUSSIA’S GOVERNOR to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov waits for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month.
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In a scene that appears more suited for The Godfather than foreign policy, Russia has suddenly emerged from behind the curtain as the puppet master behind the Iran nuclear deal, using it to profit and using Iran as a nuclear blackmail piggy bank against the US and the West.

For years we were told the Iran deal was about “a deal or war.” And we were told by a well-crafted Iran lobby in the West that a “deal” with Iran was the only way to “cut Iran off from all pathways to a nuclear weapon.”

In fact, this was all messaging and fabrication. The deal doesn’t cut Iran off from a nuclear weapon; it merely postpones it and then rewards Iran for continuing to blackmail the world with its nuclear policy. No other country in the world enriches uranium to get concessions, only Iran.

Nevertheless, the US administration wants to re-enter a deal with Iran that won’t last more than another few years, or at most, a decade. Toward that end, the Biden administration coordinated with Russia. Moscow works closely with Tehran. This means Moscow was playing “good cop” at the deal discussions and the US appears to have outsourced at least of its demands via Moscow. This bizarre fact was revealed time and again by Russia’s chief envoy Mikhail Ulyanov, who bragged about meeting the US envoy.

As the US was coordinating with Russia, Moscow was planning the invasion of Ukraine. That gave Russia a golden hand to play at the table of the deal discussions. Once it invaded Ukraine, Moscow could present itself as holding the deal discussions hostage by claiming that the US must agree to Russia’s terms in order to get to a new deal. Washington, meanwhile, was close to giving away the store but Russia is now trying to drive up the price.

RUSSIAN FOREIGN Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian during a meeting in Moscow last month. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/REUTERS) RUSSIAN FOREIGN Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian during a meeting in Moscow last month. (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/REUTERS)

The “Iran deal” has now become the “Russia deal” as Russia swoops in at the end to reveal that it controls the deal and Iran has been played by Moscow. Iran has discovered too late that Russia could sabotage its deal so that Russia can escape sanctions.

Iran is nonplussed to find that Russia is now holding Iran hostage. After all, Iran is the regime that likes to hold hostages. It’s the regime that is used to playing the West by using the “good cop” strategy of charlatan Javad Zarif against the “bad cop” of the IRGC. However, Zarif is gone, Iran is running into the arms of China, and Russia is now using Iran. Those who pushed the Iran deal are now concerned about Russia’s interference. This is the interference they enabled by always trusting Moscow.

Russia is now playing the role of mafia boss Emilio Barzini in The Godfather, emerging toward the end to be revealed as being behind the whole scheme of the Iran deal in the first place. Russia wants all its trade with Iran exempt from the sanctions it is under for invading Ukraine. Russia wants to milk the Iran deal and use Iran as a nuclear blackmail shield against the US.



Tags Russia Iran Deal iran nuclear iran nuclear talks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by