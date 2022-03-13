The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Who could replace Russia to receive Iran’s uranium if there is a deal? - analysis

Legally speaking, the 2015 JCPOA Iran deal is still in effect, even though both the US and Iran have mostly withdrawn from compliance.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 19:03
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), who arrived to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015. (photo credit: ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), who arrived to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015.
(photo credit: ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)

Last week saw complete chaos regarding Iran-US-Russia relations at times stranger than Alice falling down the rabbit hole into Wonderland.

Moscow has called both Washington and Tehran’s bluffs, making it clear that both sides are desperate for a deal and furious with Russian President Vladimir Putin for potentially breaking up the party in the eleventh hour.

Although Israel and the moderate Sunni Arab states are rooting for the deal to fall apart because of broader objections to loopholes it leaves for Iran, many may be missing that the deal could actually still go through without Putin.

Legally speaking, the 2015 JCPOA Iran deal is still in effect, even though both the US and Iran have mostly withdrawn from compliance.

In that sense, all that needs to be done to restore the deal is for US President Joe Biden and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to return to compliance. They can do that without Putin.

MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters) MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters)

The US lifts sanctions and Iran returns to the JCPOA’s nuclear limits.

Except there is one major logistical issue.

Currently, Iran has enough enriched uranium for around four nuclear weapons, if it decided to weaponize it.

Under the deal, it is supposed to limit itself to enough uranium for only one-third of a weapon, and at the low 3.67% enrichment threshold, far below the 60% and 20% thresholds, it has broken.

The presumed solution has been, like in 2015, that Iran would ship its excess uranium out to Russia.

That means that the one problem that would need to be solved if Moscow refuses to cooperate in any way would be where Khamenei’s excess uranium should be shipped.

According to Institute for Science and International Security President David Albright, there are others for receiving Iran’s fresh excess stocks of enriched uranium.

Though he overall opposes the current deal’s terms as too lenient for the Islamic Republic, as a logistical matter, he noted that “For up to five percent [of] recent enriched uranium, Iran is supposed to get back[an] ‘equivalent’ amount of natural uranium. In theory, any major nuclear supplier could take” the uranium if it got approval from the relevant national authorities to send converted natural (less dangerous) uranium back to Iran.

For example, he said that “Kazakhstan could send natural uranium. So, this part seems doable without Russia.” 

Next, he said, “Where it gets far more difficult is with uranium enriched above five percent, because technically it [Iran] wants to be able to get some of it back to use for [the] Tehran Research Reactor, or if it withdraws from [the] deal,” to use in other ways.

He warned that the 20 percent enriched uranium is in this difficult category given that “the deal allows Iran to get allotments of up to five kilograms [of] 20 percent when it can show a justified need.”

“I doubt many countries would want to guarantee this or could get a license from their authorities to allow such export to Iran. But if the US, Britain, and France were determined, perhaps they could locate a willing country,” he said.

Albright said that “A reasonable workaround is to blend down all uranium enriched above five percent to natural uranium or at least to uranium enriched [to] less than five percent.”

In other words, there are a variety of technical issues that would need to be resolved, but Russia was never the only country that could receive Iran’s excess uranium. It was just the most convenient and seemingly considered reliable by both Washington and Tehran.

But if circumstances have changed, and both America and the Islamic Republic want the deal, the Russian opposition will not tank it.

So the real and only decisive question which has hung over the world for 15 months since Biden took office remains the same: can he and Khamenei reach an understanding which both sides can live with or not?



Tags iran nuclear JCPOA Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by