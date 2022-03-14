Internet, electricity to be provided to Ukrainian hospitals, refugees

As the fighting in Ukraine continues, electrical power grids are becoming increasingly unreliable. So, hospitals in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees are getting their needs met from private entities.

Many companies and organizations have stepped up in order to facilitate the needs of Ukrainian refugees.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has already begun providing Ukrainians with easy access to the internet through its Starlink terminals providing satellite broadband service to the country.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

SmartAID, the international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, brought portable solar generators to 12 hospitals, including the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Centre in Lviv. This enables doctors to treat injuries and sick children without worrying about electricity outages becoming a routine thing due to the war and humanitarian crisis.

The organization also helps support satellite telecommunications, enabling first responders access to the Internet and phones.

Ukrainian refugees at an emergency shelter in Chisinau, Moldova, March 5, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

In Poland, SmartAID volunteers brought 3,500 power banks to the border with Ukraine to help refugees charge their phones. The organization is also running mobile Internet and solar hotspot to support first responders

SmartAID is also installing hotspots that will allow access to free Internet and telecommunications, charging stations for cell phones, and hot water for portable showers.