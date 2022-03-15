The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Mystery drone that crashed into Zagreb carried 120-kg. bomb - defense sources

The bomb exploded underground due to hitting the ground, but landing on asphalt or concrete would have been disastrous. * Another drone was spotted in Romania.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 02:57
A view of a drone crash site, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia, March 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC)
A view of a drone crash site, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zagreb, Croatia, March 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC)

A Soviet-era drone that crashed near Croatia's capital city Zagreb last Thursday was not a scout drone as previously thought, with explosive traces and bomb parts found in the crater where it crashed, Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic said, according to Croatian media.

The bomb it was carrying weighed around 120 kilograms. Luckily, the drone had a relatively soft landing when it crashed into the ground, meaning it exploded underground, according to Croatian state broadcaster HRT, citing the Croatian Defense Ministry. 

If it had hit concrete or asphalt, the situation would have been much worse.

The six-ton drone, flying at 1,300 meters, came from Hungary and crashed seven minutes after entering Croatia's air space, the government said last Friday. Both Hungary and Croatia are NATO members.

At the time, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said that according to preliminary information the drone originally came from Ukraine and crashed once it had run out of fuel.

The flag of Croatia (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The flag of Croatia (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

It is unclear where the drone itself came from or why it was flying towards Croatia or who the drone itself belonged to, such as Russia or Ukraine.

However, both countries denied launching the drone, according to the Associated Press.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was in communication with both representatives from the European Union and NATO regarding the incident and an investigation remains ongoing.

However, he and other Croatian officials have been critical of NATO and the EU for reacting slowly, as the drone had flown over several other member states for an hour or longer, as noted by AP.

"This was a pure and clear threat and both NATO and the EU should have reacted," Plenković said, according to AP.

However, it isn't the only drone crash in the region.

In Romania, another drone was spotted in the country. It has since been identified as an Orlan-10, which is used for a number of purposes such as intelligence gathering, directing artillery shelling and airstrikes and electronic warfare, as reported by Euronews.

While the drone lacked any markings and its origin, operator and purpose in Romanian airspace remain unknown, Russia is the only known operator of Orlan-10 drones, and Romanian prosecutors have now launched a criminal investigation, according to Euronews.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine romania drone attack NATO croatia drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by