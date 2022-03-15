The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine war: Fox News journalist injured near Kyiv - report

The reporter, correspondent Benjamin Hall, was injured outside Kyiv while newsgathering. He is hospitalized but details surrounding the incident and his condition are unknown.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 03:40
The Fox News logo (illustrative). (photo credit: Johnny Silvercloud/Flickr)
The Fox News logo (illustrative).
(photo credit: Johnny Silvercloud/Flickr)

A Fox News journalist in Ukraine was injured on Monday while covering the ongoing Russian invasion of the country and his status is currently unknown, the US news outlet reported.

The reporter, correspondent Benjamin Hall, was injured outside Kyiv while newsgathering, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, according to the network.

 "We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

This comes after American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces while trying to cover events in Irpen, near Kyiv.

Renaud formerly worked for The New York Times.

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH) A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Another journalist with him was wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of condolence to Renaud's family Monday.

"A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote. "With all his courage and determination, he traveled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state.

"The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you."

Zelensky went on to thank Renaud for his sacrifice and commitment.

"May Brent's life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against the forces of darkness," he ended.

This is a developing story.



Tags ukraine Fox News Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
5

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by