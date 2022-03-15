Russia-Ukraine war: Fox News journalist injured near Kyiv - report

A Fox News journalist in Ukraine was injured on Monday while covering the ongoing Russian invasion of the country and his status is currently unknown, the US news outlet reported.

The reporter, correspondent Benjamin Hall, was injured outside Kyiv while newsgathering, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, according to the network.

"We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

This comes after American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces while trying to cover events in Irpen, near Kyiv.

Renaud formerly worked for The New York Times.

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Another journalist with him was wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of condolence to Renaud's family Monday.

"A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote. "With all his courage and determination, he traveled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state.

"The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you."

Zelensky went on to thank Renaud for his sacrifice and commitment.

"May Brent's life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against the forces of darkness," he ended.

This is a developing story.