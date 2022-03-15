Even before Russia began a devastating war with Ukraine, arms sales to Europe jumped compared to the previous five-year period, the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has found in a new report.

While global trade in major arms declined by 4.6 percent, according to the report, imports of major arms by European states were 19 percent high between 2017-2021 than between 2012-2016 and accounted for 13 percent of global arms transfers.

The largest arms importers in Europe were the United Kingdom (an increase of 74 percent), Norway (an increase of 343 percent) and the Netherlands (an increase of 116 percent).

“‘The severe deterioration in relations between most European states and Russia was an important driver of growth in European arms imports, especially for states that cannot meet all their requirements through their national arms industries,” said Pieter D. Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme. “Arms transfers also play an important role in transatlantic security relationships.”

Though Ukraine has been at war with Russia since Moscow invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, the report found that Kyiv’s imports of major arms between 2017-2021 were very limited.

A member of the Ukrainian military sits on a tank, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. (credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)

“Deliveries of arms to Ukraine generally had more of a political than military significance, which grew in importance as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine worsened at the end of 2021,” the report read.

While Kyiv was already fighting pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions between 2017-2021, “its imports of major arms remained very limited and accounted for only 0.1 percent of total global arms imports.”

The Czech Republic was Ukraine’s main supplier of major arms, accounting for 41 percent of total imports, including 87 armored vehicles and 56 pieces of artillery. The United States was Ukraine’s second-largest supplier, accounting for 31 percent of all imports to the Eastern European nation including 540 light anti-tank missiles.

France, Lithuania, and Poland also supplied arms to Ukraine, but according to SIPRI, it was Turkey that had “probably” the largest military impact after it sold 12 armed unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine.

The Bayraktar drones are currently being used in the war, accounting for the destruction of dozens of Russian tanks and other military vehicles.

Though the low level of arms transfers to Ukraine was partially explained by SIPRI as being due to the country’s limited financial resources and its own arms-production capabilities, “up until February 2022 several of the largest arms-exporting states had been restricting exports to Ukraine due to concerns that such transfers could contribute to conflict escalation.”

The five largest arms exporters in the past five years were the United States, Russia, France, China, and Germany; while the five largest arms importers were India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Australia, and China.

With tensions continuing to remain high in the Middle East with continued regional hostility by Iran, the report found that arms imports by Middle Eastern states were 2.8 percent higher in 2017–2021 than in 2012–2016. “This followed an 86 percent increase between 2007–2011 and 2012–2016,” the report said.

Four of the top ten arms-importing states in 2017–2021 included the Middle Eastern countries of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE. A total of 53 percent of arms imports by Middle Eastern countries came from the USA, while 12 percent came from France and 11 percent from Russia.

While Israel placed tenth overall as an arms exporter, its arms imports increased by 19 percent between 2012-2016 and 2017-2021, with arms from the United States accounting for 92 percent of all arms imports including 31 F-35i stealth fighter jets and thousands of guided bombs.

In comparison, in 2020 SIPRI found that Between 2015-2019, Israeli arms exports were the highest ever and accounted for 3 percent of the global total. The Jewish State was found to be the world’s eighth-largest arms supplier and its weapons exports were 77 percent higher than between 2010-2014.