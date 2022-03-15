The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine now developing nuclear arms, claims Russia

US advisors in Ukraine are helping Kyiv develop biological and nuclear weapons, potentially raising the risk of nuclear war, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, was quote

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 16:00

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 16:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russia is blaming Ukraine for developing nuclear capabilities in cooperation with the US, adding to previous Russian claims of developing biological weapons in US-backed research labs in Ukraine.

Said claims weren't backed by any evidence or an explanation on how Ukraine could suddenly start developing functioning nuclear arms.

"The creation of nuclear weapons by Ukraine would threaten the security of the whole world and provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war, Russia could not allow uncontrolled Ukrainian nationalists to have them," said Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev.

"It has become obvious that it is the American advisers who encourage and help the Kyiv regime in the creation of biological and nuclear weapons," Patrushev said on Tuesday in Grozny at a meeting on ensuring the national security of the Russian Federation in the North Caucasian Federal District.

"Ukraine has everything for this — Competencies, technologies, raw materials, means of delivery," he added.

"A large number of foreign consultants and advisors, based in Ukraine, represent a new threat to Russia's security in combination with biological and nuclear arms," Patrushev said, without providing evidence to back up his comment.

NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a "false flag" attack as part of its invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned Moscow could stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The United States on March 9 denied Russian accusations that Washington was operating biowarfare labs in Ukraine, calling the claims "laughable" and suggesting Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon itself.

Russia itself has already blamed Ukraine for intentionally sabotaging a chemical plant in Donetsk, claiming the sabotage has caused toxic gas to be released to nearby civilian settlements. These allegations were not corroborated by anyone but Russian media outlets.



Tags Nuclear Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
