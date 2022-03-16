A demilitarized Ukraine would be an acceptable compromise for Russia, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to TASS.

Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said earlier that Ukraine was proposing a neutral or demilitarized state like Austria or Sweden, TASS reported.

“We are at home and defending Ukraine. We are not going to lay down any weapons," Zelensky said in a video statement on Wednesday.

Stagnant battlelines

The Ukrainian military said that the battle lines did not change significantly by Wednesday morning.

The UK Defense Ministry offered some more insights into why Russia's advance continues to be stymied: "Russian forces are struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain," said the ministry, in a Wednesday intelligence update. "Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine’s road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road maneuver. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia’s advance.

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

Ukraine reported that Russia has still not been able to create a land bridge of territory from the Crimea to Donbas areas. Russia attempted to advance on Kyiv, but it was marked with difficulty, said the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of maneuver, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces," said the UK Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

Russia continues its efforts to seize Chernihiv but has remained unsuccessful. Seiges of Sumy, Lebedin, and Okhtirka. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces continue to launch barrages into Ukrainian cities.

Russian forces have focused on Mariupol, constantly bombarding it for the past two weeks, as it is a key city on the Azov Sea coast which they must gain control of to push further west.

Moscow has not captured any of Ukraine's 10 biggest cities following its invasion that began on Feb. 24, the largest assault on a European state since 1945.

The Ukrainian military claimed to have launched some successful counterattacks on Tuesday and had conducted nine air raids on Russian convoys. They also claimed to have shot down three jets on Tuesday, two of them allegedly Su-34.

"Russia’s continued failure to gain control of the air has drastically limited their ability to effectively use air maneuver, further limiting their options," said the UK Defense Ministry.

About 13,800 Russian personnel were allegedly killed in action against Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also claims to have destroyed 430 tanks, 1375 armored vehicles, 190 artillery pieces, 70 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 43 anti-air systems, 84 warplanes, 108 helicopters, 819 other ground vehicles, 3 ships, 60 fuel tankers and 11 UAVs.



Information on Russian invasion

Ukrainian officials estimate that more than 2,500 residents have been killed in the fighting and at least 200,000 are in urgent need of evacuation. 100 Ukrainian children have died during the first 20 days of fighting, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Wednesday morning that 3,500 facilities and 2,700 houses were destroyed.

About 20,000 people have managed to escape the besieged port of Mariupol in private cars, the Ukrainian interior ministry said on Wednesday, but hundreds of thousands remain trapped by Russian shelling, many without heating, power or running water.



Stunted Diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, as Russian airstrikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally from Moscow's invasion reached 3 million.

Ukrainian officials have raised hopes the war could end sooner than expected, possibly by May, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government by force and running out of fresh troops. Read full story

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address ahead of the next round of talks.

In a hint of a possible compromise, Zelenskiy said earlier Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees from the West that stop short of its long-term goal of joining NATO. Moscow sees any future Ukraine membership of the Western alliance as a threat and has demanded guarantees it will never join.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to predict progress in the talks. "The work is difficult, and in the current situation the very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive."

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine to discuss the crisis with NATO allies next week, the White House said.

Leaders and representatives of the government have begun to fly directly to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky and show their solidarity. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša met with Zelensky on Wednesday.

"At a time when many ambassadors have left Ukraine in connection with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, these dignitaries, leaders of their beautiful independent European states, fear nothing, care for our fate more, and they are here to support us," said Zelensky. "This is a great courageous, correct and friendly step. And I am sure that with such friends, with such countries, with such neighbors and partners, we will really be able to win."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also visit Kyiv on Thursday, after having met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.