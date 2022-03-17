Ukraine's president says 1991 borders must be recognized - adviser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not altered his position that Ukraine's international borders must be recognized as they were when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday.

"His main position has not changed," Arestovych said on national television.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a war criminal was unacceptable and that the United States had no right to lecture Russia after its involvement in so many conflicts.

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov told European lawmakers on Wednesday that Russia is using Belarus as a logistical hub for its war against Ukraine and repeated calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the country.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

A view shows a school building destroyed by an airstrike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Merefa, in Kharkiv region Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 17, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

"Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening."

Asked about a Financial Times report that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative peace plan, Peskov said: "It is not right - there are elements there that are right but on the whole it is incorrect."

The Kremlin, he said, would announce progress when there was progress to report. "Address all other questions to the Financial Times though," Peskov quipped.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be "traitors" and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian "traitors" who he said the West wanted to use as a "fifth column" to destroy the country. Read full story

"In such difficult times... many people show their true colors. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"They vanish from society themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens."

He was referring to Putin's comment on Wednesday that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary "self-cleansing" as people were able to "distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors."

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov told European lawmakers on Wednesday that the EU should recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, thanking them for their support. Zelensky also expressed condolences to Martin over journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, who was murdered by Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to his Bahrani counterpart, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, also on Wednesday, stating that "Bahrain supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and that he is "grateful for Bahrain’s solidarity and humanitarian aid for Ukraine."

Putin spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, where they "reaffirmed their shared intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance" between the two nations, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted.

Ukraine is asking Japan for high-quality satellite imagery to help it fend off Russian troops, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Japanese governments and private companies operate satellites that have the ability to capture detailed images day and night, and through clouds and other obstructions in the atmosphere.

The Japanese government will carefully consider whether providing such data to Ukraine is politically acceptable or allowed under the current legal framework, the report said without citing sources.

Britain will deploy its Sky Sabre missile system in Poland, its defense minister said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw, as NATO moves to beef up the security of its eastern flank in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range, anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland, protecting her airspace from any further aggression by Russia," Ben Wallace told a news conference.