The Ukrainian government has launched a website that directs its citizens how to effectively oppose Russian conquering forces via sabotage and both violent and non-violent resistance.

The website, sprotyv.mod.gov.ua, also includes a portal for Ukrainians to report any information they have on Russian troops and instructs them how to provide reliable information.

"Each of us in his place can resist the enemy and contribute to victory. Together we will turn the lives of the occupiers into hell," the site reads on its homepage.

The site includes news, statistics and general information about the war but its main feature is its "practical advice" page.

The page includes links detailed explanations on some 20 aspects of sabotage and urban warfare.

A view shows service members of pro-Russian troops and tanks during Ukraine-Russia conflict on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

These include a 50-page "Mini-guide to urban defense in modern conditions," authored by retired US Major John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies with the Modern War Institute at the US Military Academy at West Point; How to start and steal a Russian tank; How to collect and transmit enemy information; Internet security; How to make Molotov cocktails and other homemade bombs; Tactical medicine fundamentals; and more.

The site even includes directives on how to reduce enemy morale, with includes recommendations to "be as irritable and grumpy as possible when talking to occupiers or collaborators" and "demonstratively stop all conversations when occupants or collaborators enter an office, café, or accidentally meet them on the street or in a store."

The website went up as Russia captured the Southern city of Kherson and is heavily bombarding Mariupol, two large and strategically important Ukrainian cities.