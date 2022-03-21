President Herzog meets with French Jewish community leaders in Paris

During their visit to France, President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal met with the heads of the Jewish community in Paris on Monday. Also present at the meeting were the emissaries of the Zionist and Jewish organizations in France on behalf of Israel; the Israeli Ambassador to France, Yael German, the Israeli Ambassador to International Organizations, the IDF Attaché in France and the Knesset members accompanying the President of the Israel-France Friendship Group, MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yemina), MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) and MK Yossi Taieb (Shas).

In his opening remarks, the President referred to the relationship between the Jews of the Diaspora and the State of Israel and said: "The Jewish community in France and the French community in Israel are a living bridge between our countries and peoples. Yesterday's ceremony in Toulouse in memory of the victims of the attack and the participation of three past and present French presidents - is a living testimony. French President Emmanuel Macron is working hard both to strengthen the security of the State of Israel and in the fight against anti-Semitism in France and abroad," President Herzog said.

The heads of the community shared with the president their campaign against those who slander the State of Israel and the rising antisemitism on the streets of France. The president responded by saying that this is further proof that the war on antisemitism in all its manifestations and the fight against anti-Zionism and anti-Israelism are necessary and cannot stop.

On Sunday, President Herzog joined President Emmanuel Macron at the memorial in Toulouse marking ten years since the Toulouse and Montauban terror attacks.

Macron said during the event: “I want to thank you, Mr. President, dear Isaac, for having accepted my invitation to be here together with your wife at our side. This is your first official visit to France, and your presence was at once obvious and an honor. We were there together to say to those who were attacked by barbarity that we support them. But we were also there to remind everyone together that France and Israel, Israel and France, are determined together to defeat terrorism in all its forms and on every front. And that together, we are determined to eliminate antisemitism, including when it hides behind the mask of anti-Zionism.

“In turn, therefore, Mr. President, I want to salute your role, your involvement for peace in the whole region, the courage you displayed in going places where it seemed impossible you might go. And your commitment, the commitment of your prime minister and your government in the name of peace, in the face of the war that Russia launched in Ukraine, in pursuit of mediation. And I want to tell you that France, as it has always done, will remain a stabilizing force for peace in the region—and peace will never come at the expense of the security of the State of Israel.”