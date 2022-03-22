The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia, US, Britain trade concerns at UN about chemical weapons in Ukraine

Russia reported an ammonia leak in Ukraine's besieged northeastern city of Sumy. While Russia blamed "Ukrainian radical nationalist groups," the US and UK are concerned about Russia chemical attacks.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 21:54
A view shows thermal power plant destroyed by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
A view shows thermal power plant destroyed by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Russia, the United States and Britain traded accusations at the United Nations on Tuesday over the possibility of a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, but none produced any evidence to back their concerns.

The comments were made by diplomats to reporters after Russia raised the issue of an ammonia leak in Ukraine's besieged northeastern city of Sumy - blaming "Ukrainian radical nationalist groups" - during a closed-door UN Security Council meeting. The accusation was rejected by Britain and the United States.

Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Russian troops "have never planned or carried out strikes against any Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances are stored or produced."

"It is clear that the Ukrainian nationalist authorities, encouraged by the Western countries will stop at nothing to intimidate its own people and stage false flag attacks to accuse Russia," Polyanskiy said.

It was the third time Russia raised the issue of biological or chemical weapons since it began what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to "demilitarize" Ukraine. The West and Ukraine reject that as a false pretext to invade a democratic country.

A United Nations (U.N.) chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria August 29, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABDULLAH)A United Nations (U.N.) chemical weapons expert, wearing a gas mask, holds a plastic bag containing samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria August 29, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABDULLAH)

"It's hard not to conclude - given their record in the UK, in Russia against Alexei Navalny, given what we've seen in Syria - that this might well be a prelude to the Russians themselves creating some sort of false flag chemical weapons attack," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told reporters.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield dismissed Russia's accusations as "ludicrous."

"Our concern is that this is a precursor for Russia's plans to use chemical weapons," she said.

A senior US defense official said on Tuesday that the United States has not yet seen any concrete indications of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack in Ukraine but is closely monitoring intelligence. Read full story

President Joe Biden said on Monday that Russia's false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in the war against Ukraine.

Polyanskiy likened the situation in Ukraine to Syria, where he said chemical attacks by "terrorist groups" were blamed on the Syrian authorities.

A joint United Nations and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inquiry found the Syrian government used the nerve agent sarin and had several times used chlorine as a weapon. It also blamed Islamic State for mustard gas use.



