Israel votes for UNGA resolution demanding Russia ends Ukraine war

Israel was among 140 countries Thursday to support a United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding an end to Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for civilian protection.

It was also among over 70 countries to endorse the text, the second such resolution approved by the UNGA since the start of the war on February 24. Israel also supported and helped sponsor that first text.

Five countries voted against the text - Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries abstained.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The world has spoken," Sweden's mission to the UN announced on Twitter after the vote.

Countries have turned to the UNGA, given that Russia has used its veto power to block any such resolutions from passing the UN Security Council.

Iran, which abstained from the vote, said it supported the need for humanitarian assistance and wanted an end to the war, but did not agrees with all the provisions of the text.

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The US has spoken vocally in support of the resolution which was put before the UNGA by Ukraine.

"Today is an important moment for the world to stand together in the face of unconscionable violence that has taken a grave humanitarian toll," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly during a debate held Wednesday prior to the vote.

"In front of us, we have a resolution proposed by Ukraine that has a response to this humanitarian catastrophe," she said.

"An abstention in the face of Russia’s atrocities is unacceptable. Russia must be held accountable for the humanitarian crisis it is creating," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"By voting for this resolution, you are voting for an end to the war, respect for and protection of humanitarian and medical personnel, and unhindered humanitarian access. You are voting for civilians to be allowed to safely flee the violence – including many of your own citizens who are working, living, and studying in Ukraine," she added.