The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Tensions rise again as Azerbaijani forces cross line of contact - report

Armenia has also accused Azerbaijan of cutting off gas supplies to Artsakh amid extreme winter weather in the area.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 21:20
Ethnic Armenian soldiers stand in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ethnic Armenian soldiers stand in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Tensions are rising again between Azerbaijan and Armenia as Azerbaijani forces crossed the line of contact set after a conflict in 2020 and Armenia accused Azerbaijan of cutting off gas supplies to the country.

The de facto Republic of Artsakh's NKR InfoCenter reported on Thursday evening that Azerbaijani forces had crossed the line of contact set after the war in 2020 in the direction of the village of Parukh. Initial reports indicated that the forces had entered Parukh and surrounding areas.

The Republic of Artsakh is a de facto republic internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Last year, the area in which the republic sits was recaptured by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war against Armenia.

Women and children from the nearby village of Khramort were evacuated for security reasons, with the government of the de facto republic urging the population to remain calm as the situation along the rest of the line of contact remained stable.

As of Thursday evening, Russian peacekeepers were conducting talks with the Azerbaijani forces and the movement of the Azerbaijani troops had halted, although they had not left the area.

An Azeri soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020 (credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS) An Azeri soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020 (credit: AZIZ KARIMOV/REUTERS)

No shots have been fired in the ongoing conflict.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry rejected the reports, saying: "Information spread by Armenian sources about the situation along with the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, have allegedly escalated does not reflect reality.

"Positions and places of deployment are being clarified at the checkpoint, no clashes or incidents have occurred," added the Defense Ministry. "The situation is artificially exaggerated by Armenian sources. The purpose is to create an atmosphere that can trigger deliberate hysteria, confuse and mislead the public. There is no reason to worry or panic."

The Defense Ministry did not explicitly deny that Azerbaijani forces had crossed the line of contact.

In recent days, Armenian authorities have reported that Azerbaijan has cut off a natural gas line to the Artsakh Republic. The pipeline, which goes through Azerbaijani-held territory, had in the past been damaged in an explosion and was repaired by Azerbaijan, who Armenia says added a valve to the line.

On Monday, the line was closed, cutting off the natural gas supply to Artsakh amid extremely cold weather conditions and snowfall. This is the second time in a matter of weeks that the line has been closed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned that Artsakh is "on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe." 

Pashinyan argued that Azerbaijan is attempting to drag Armenia into war, stressing that the pipeline was closed right after Armenia expressed approval for peace agenda proposals offered by Azerbaijan and interest in moving forward with peace talks.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of the line of contact and the cutting off of the gas line, saying the actions "once again demonstrate that official Baku continues to grossly violate" ceasefire agreements made at the end of the conflict in 2020. The ministry referred to the actions as steps aimed at "ethnic cleansing."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the two countries to solve the issue as soon as possible, stressing that "the already tense situation should not be aggravated by any action."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the tense situation, as well as other issues of mutual interest with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Thursday evening, according to RIA Novosti.

In 2020, a slightly more than month-long war broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby areas, ending with a new line of contact drawn. Sporadic clashes have been reported along the line since the war.



Tags Russia Azerbaijan Armenia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by