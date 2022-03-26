The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia bombs Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial in Ukraine

As a result of artillery shelling by the Russian Armed Forces, the Menorah monument at the entrance to the Drobitsky Yar memorial complex was damaged.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 16:20
A MAN places a candle next to a monument in Kyiv commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar. (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
A MAN places a candle next to a monument in Kyiv commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar.
(photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

A Menorah monument at the entrance to the Drobitsky Yar memorial complex was damaged on March 26, 2022, as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian Armed Forces at the exit from Kharkov (towards Chuguev, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported via Telegram.

According to the State Archives of the Kharkiv Region, between 16,000 and 20,000 victims of the Holocaust were shot and killed there.

Earlier in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian missiles and shells struck close to the site of Babyn Yar, where tens of thousands of Jews were massacred during the Holocaust, during Moscow’s assault on Kyiv on March 1.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

“To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?” Zelensky wrote. “At least 5 killed. History repeating…”

This is the second time Russia's "denazification" campaign in Ukraine seems to target memorials dedicated to those the Nazis hurt the most.



