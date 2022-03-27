The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Zelensky calls on NATO for military support on the 31 day of the war

“Partners must help each other, and partners is what we need in order to defend Europe,” Zelensky said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 06:27
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. (photo credit: Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS )
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video.
(photo credit: Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda Saturday, thanking him for welcoming the many Ukrainians that have come to seek shelter in his country

Soon after, Zelensky took to Facebook calling on the member-states of NATO to further help Ukraine in the fight against Russia's invasion. "The security of Ukraine is the security of all of Europe," Zelensky said.

Frustrated with the minimal military support Ukraine is receiving, Zelensky asked ”what is the price of security?  There is a very specific answer. It is tanks, planes, anti-aircraft-defense and anti-ship missiles. Our allies have these resources, but they prefer to allow them collect dust in their warehouses.”

“All we ask for is one percent of NATOs tanks and planes, we did not ask more and we will not ask more,” he implored.

“31 days we have been waiting for military support. Who is running the euro-Atlantic community (NATO) is it still Moscow?” Zelensky said, implying NATO members are fearful of Russia. “We are partners and as such we must help each other. Partners are what we need in order to defend Europe”

A UKRAINIAN military vehicle rushes to the front as fighting flares in Ukraine between separatists and the government. (credit: REUTERS)A UKRAINIAN military vehicle rushes to the front as fighting flares in Ukraine between separatists and the government. (credit: REUTERS)

He later spoke of the Russian soldiers and their behavior towards civilians and innocents. “The soldiers received orders to demolish whatever unifies our country as a nation. Russian forces are using the same method the Nazis tried to use 80 years ago. Hopefully, the world will not forgive them.”

Zelensky soon walked back the comparison he made to the Holocaust and said “not exactly like the Nazis, but the meaning will be similar. You will see.”



Tags NATO Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by