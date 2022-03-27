Zelensky calls on NATO for military support on the 31 day of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda Saturday, thanking him for welcoming the many Ukrainians that have come to seek shelter in his country

Soon after, Zelensky took to Facebook calling on the member-states of NATO to further help Ukraine in the fight against Russia's invasion. "The security of Ukraine is the security of all of Europe," Zelensky said.

Frustrated with the minimal military support Ukraine is receiving, Zelensky asked ”what is the price of security? There is a very specific answer. It is tanks, planes, anti-aircraft-defense and anti-ship missiles. Our allies have these resources, but they prefer to allow them collect dust in their warehouses.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“All we ask for is one percent of NATOs tanks and planes, we did not ask more and we will not ask more,” he implored.

“31 days we have been waiting for military support. Who is running the euro-Atlantic community (NATO) is it still Moscow?” Zelensky said, implying NATO members are fearful of Russia. “We are partners and as such we must help each other. Partners are what we need in order to defend Europe”

A UKRAINIAN military vehicle rushes to the front as fighting flares in Ukraine between separatists and the government. (credit: REUTERS)

He later spoke of the Russian soldiers and their behavior towards civilians and innocents. “The soldiers received orders to demolish whatever unifies our country as a nation. Russian forces are using the same method the Nazis tried to use 80 years ago. Hopefully, the world will not forgive them.”

Zelensky soon walked back the comparison he made to the Holocaust and said “not exactly like the Nazis, but the meaning will be similar. You will see.”