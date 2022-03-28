The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine intelligence publishes names of 620 alleged Russian agents

In a post in Russian on its official website, the intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defense ministry listed people it said were FSB employees registered at the agency's headquarters in Moscow.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 19:25
A Ukranian serviceman walks past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)
A Ukranian serviceman walks past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

Ukraine's military intelligence on Monday published the names and contact details of 620 people it alleged were officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) involved in "criminal activities" in Europe.

Reuters could not verify the information. Russia did not immediately comment on the list of names.

In a post in Russian on its official website, the intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defense ministry listed people it said were FSB employees registered at the agency's headquarters in Moscow.

"Employees of the FSB of Russia involved in the criminal activities of the aggressor-state in Europe," it said, without sharing further details on the alleged crimes.

A view shows an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)A view shows an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

It provided the names under a photo of the Moscow headquarters of the FSB, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB security police.



