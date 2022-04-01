The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel and India collaborate to complete missile defense system tests

The trial included two interceptors that were launched from a portable land-based system and two others from a naval-based system - and the system's radar managed to detect all four.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 01:35
MRSAM trial in India. (photo credit: IAI)
MRSAM trial in India.
(photo credit: IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) collaborated to complete missile defense system tests, the IAI announced on Thursday.

The tests resulted in the MRSAM Air and Missile Defense System, co-developed by the two organizations, which completed four successful interceptions which were conducted in various scenarios at different ranges and angles. 

The trials were conducted in India and were operated from Indian Navy ships with DRDO and IAI engineers.

The trial included two interceptors that were launched from a portable land-based system and two others from a naval-based system - and the system's radar managed to detect all four.

"This successful trial is another example of the strong connection and quality of the technological partnership between IAI and India," said IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy. "The trial proved, once again, IAI’s advancedcapabilities in air defense, which are leading the global industry."

Boaz Levy - IAI's President & CEO. (credit: IAI) Boaz Levy - IAI's President & CEO. (credit: IAI)

The MRSAM Air and Missile Defense System also utilizes digital radar, and launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seekers - which is used by the Navy, Army and Air Force.



