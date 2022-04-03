The Jews are the ones behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine and their goal is to create a new Jewish state to replace the failing Zionist project of Israel, Palestinian Islamic scholar Mraweh Nassar claimed, as reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Nassar, who MEMRI identified as the secretary-general of the Jerusalem Committee of the International Union of Muslims Scholars, made his claims on March 22 while speaking with Channel 9, an Arabic-language TV channel in Turkey that MEMRI says is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to him, the traditional allies of the Jews, the US and the West have realized Israel will "come to an end" within just two years, which has caused them to forsake Israel.

Consequently, the Jewish state has found new allies in Russia and China with a new goal: Creating a Jewish state in Ukraine, Nassar alleged.

This, in turn, will be supported by claims that Ukraine is the true home of the Jews and will even declare that biblical Jerusalem, along with the First and Second Temples were, in fact, located within Ukraine all along, MEMRI quoted Nassar as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference for foreign media in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24. According to Moscow's official statements on the matter, the war, which they have dubbed a "special military operation," was done to protect Russian speakers and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, while most international observers point to a number of reasons such as a desire to prevent Ukraine from joining the West, specifically the European Union and NATO.

So far, this invasion has caused widespread devastation and destruction throughout the country, though both Ukrainian civilians and Russian troops have suffered significant casualties.

But it seems that according to Nassar, this is to be expected.

"The [Israelis] understand nothing but force," he told Channel 9, according to MEMRI. "If the security of their state depends on aligning with Russia, or at least being neutral, they will do this even if it means sacrificing the [Ukrainian] Jews."

This sacrifice of Ukrainian Jewry would include Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, all of whom are Jewish.

But would the Jews really sacrifice other Jews for this goal? According to MEMRI, Nasser clearly believes this to be the case, noting that the Jews have done this before during the "false Holocaust."

"Even in the false Holocaust, there is a book written by a Jew, which asks 'Who killed the Jews?' They were offered to take the Jews for five dollars each," Nassar said, according to MEMRI.

"They took one look, saw that most of them were old, and said: 'We don't want them.' A Jew wrote this book and said: 'We killed the Jews' — that is what he means — 'because we refused to accept 100,000 or 200,000 Jews who were in Germany, in exchange for a handful of dollars.' They only wanted young people. They did not want the old."

Why would that have happened? Nassar asks as much, but he gives an explanation, albeit one that is debunked by nearly all understandings and records of the Holocaust, World War II and world history in general.

"Why did the Holocaust really happen? Leave aside everything that is being said. During World War II, some of the Jews joined the Americans and the West, and others joined Germany. They said: If the Germans win, we are with Germany, and if the West wins, we are with the West," Nassar explained, according to MEMRI. "Hitler found out that there were [Jewish] spies, so he killed some of them - it was not hundreds of thousands like they say. These are all lies."

Why would Israel turn to Russia and China?

If you ask most experts, they would say that Israel has done no such thing and that support for the Jewish state among its Western allies remains strong.

But if you ask Nassar, according to MEMRI, that is far from the case, and Israel has turned to the East because "America has forsaken them."

"[The US] told them in short: Your [Zionist] project is a failure and you are bound to come to an end — if not this year, then the next," the scholar explained, according to MEMRI. "The Americans understand that they are supporting a failed project, so [the Israelis] are looking for an alternative, which can be Russia or [China]."

But while the West, according to Nassar, may think Israel is doomed to fall within the next two years, what does Israel, or at least the Israeli political echelon, believe about that? As far as Nassar is concerned, according to MEMRI, they very much are aware.

Avigdor Liberman and Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Even the Jews themselves, including [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman and [opposition leader Benjamin] Netanyahu, are now convinced that Palestine cannot be the state for the Jews. So they started saying that holy Jerusalem is in Ukraine and not in Palestine. Ukraine is now the candidate to become the future Jewish state," Nassar said, according to MEMRI. "Perhaps one of the reasons they instigated this war was to empty out Ukraine."

He further said: "So they [Israel] would not destroy their relations with Russia or [China] over a handful of Jews. As far as they were concerned, those [Ukrainian] Jews can go to Hell."

But why Ukraine, of all places? Other places in the world have larger Jewish populations, though Ukraine is one of the largest. Nassar has an explanation: There already is a Jewish state there.

"The whole world knows about the Jewish state in eastern Ukraine," he stated, according to MEMRI. "I remembered that there were 43,000 [Jews] there, but now they say 200,000."

Where are these numbers coming from?

Ukraine's Jewish community is estimated to number around at most 200,000 if going by whether one would be eligible to make aliyah to Israel via the Law of Return, as noted by data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Prof. Sergio DellaPergoala in the 2018 World Jewish Population report. In terms of those who identify themselves as Jews, however, Ukraine has only around 50,000, the 12th largest in the Diaspora, while the Ukrainian government has said there were over 106,000 Jews in the country.

Are the Jews concentrated in eastern Ukraine, as Nassar suggested?

The locality in Ukraine most identified with Jews is Uman, home to the grave of Rabbi Nachman and a major Jewish pilgrimage site. However, Uman itself doesn't have the largest population in general even when not counting Jews.

JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Estimates point to most Ukrainian Jews living in four specific large cities, with around half all living in the capital Kyiv. The other major cities are Dnipro, Odesa and Kharkiv. But Dnipro, like Uman, is located in central Ukraine while Odesa is more to the South. Kharkiv, however, is located in eastern Ukraine and is Ukraine's second-largest city.

So is that what Nassar is referring to?

"It is an independent state, and they did not want to spread the word about it, so they would not be told to go there rather than come to Palestine," Nassar said, according to MEMRI, ruling out Kharkiv, which is very much not an independent state, nor has it ever been.

Regardless, the invasion of Ukraine has been much slower than many, especially Russia, expected, with logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance keeping Russian troops from making severe progress. Some, specifically Nassar and people with similar views and opinions to him, might assume that this, too, was part of a nefarious Jewish plot.