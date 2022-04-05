The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Janjaweed militia leader denies Darfur atrocities at start of ICC trial

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman is accused of overseeing thousands of pro-government Janjaweed fighters responsible for persecution, murder, rape and torture.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 12:10
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

An alleged Janjaweed militia leader on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the first-ever trial at the International Criminal Court dealing with Sudan's Darfur conflict of nearly two decades ago.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman is accused of overseeing thousands of pro-government Janjaweed fighters responsible for persecution, murder, rape and torture during the 2003-2004 height of the violence in which hundreds of thousands were killed.

"I am innocent of all of these charges," Septuagenarian Abd-Al-Rahman, told judges after the charges were read out at the start of his case.

Abd-Al-Rahman, whom prosecutors say was also known as Ali Kushayb, voluntarily surrendered to The Hague-based court in June 2020 after 13 years on the run. He has denied the charges.

The trial comes amid an upsurge in what humanitarian groups say is inter-communal violence in Darfur since the end of the United Nations and African Union mission there. 

Decades after the worst of the fighting, 1.6 million people are still internally displaced in Darfur, the United Nations estimates.

Darfur's conflict first erupted when mostly non-Arab rebels took up arms against Sudan's government, which responded with a counter-insurgency.

Khartoum mobilized mostly Arab militias, known as the Janjaweed, to crush the revolt, unleashing a wave of violence that Washington and some activists said amounted to genocide.

Abd-Al-Rahman has been accused of 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and could face up to life imprisonment if convicted.



