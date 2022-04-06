The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US to reinvest in nuclear triad to counter Russia, China

The nuclear triad strategy's strength lies in its flexibility, allowing nuclear strikes and retaliatory measures from a variety of areas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 05:13
The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia (photo credit: REUTERS/MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS JAMES KIMBER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia
(photo credit: REUTERS/MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS JAMES KIMBER/U.S. NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The US is set to invest $34.4 billion in modernizing its nuclear deterrence capability, according to the US Defense Department's 2023 budget.

What is the nuclear triad?

This reinvesting in nuclear capabilities will see the US address critical points in the three legs of what is called the nuclear triad, a term that refers to a three-legged military force consisting of land-launched nuclear missiles (also known as land-based nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs), submarines armed with nuclear missiles (specifically submarine-launched ballistic missiles, also known as SLBMs) and aircraft armed with nuclear bombs and missiles.

The nuclear triad strategy's strength lies in its flexibility. Having three legs to the nuclear arsenal provides the ability to deliver a nuclear strike by air, land or sea, which greatly expands one's options. This also allows for retaliatory strikes should one leg become destroyed. It can also allow for one to choose which method to use while keeping reserves save from a retaliatory strike.

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration. (credit: PIXABAY) A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration. (credit: PIXABAY)

What's the Defense Department's plan?

In total, this plan will see funding the Columbia-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine, ramp up production funding for the B-21 bomber, funding ground-based strategic deterrent and long range standoff programs and funding science and technology development. 

The new budget also highlights funding development efforts supporting nuclear command, control and communications systems.

Why is this necessary?

The budget stresses the need to do this as part of the importance of being able to counter China and Russia.

Like the US, both China and Russia employ their own take on the nuclear triad. China's, however, is notably much smaller, with their nuclear weapon stock being closer in number and capability to France or the UK. 

However, the Chinese military does maintain ICBMs, nuclear submarines and bombs.

Russia's nuclear arsenal is considerably more extensive. As noted by the Arms Control Association, Russia has an estimated 6,257 nuclear warheads, which is more than the amount of nuclear weapons the US (5,550) and China (350) have combined. 

Their arsenal includes the use of strategic aircraft equipped to use nuclear weaponry, land-based and mobile ICBMs and nuclear submarines. 

This has become more relevant in recent weeks following fears that Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine could possibly turn nuclear if Russia chooses to use nuclear weapons. However, Moscow has maintained that they would only do so in the case of an existential threat against the country.

India, another nuclear power, also has nuclear triad capabilities. However, their arsenal is also far less extensive than even China and they are thought to possess fewer nuclear weapons than France and the UK. 



Tags Nuclear Russia China US Department of Defense
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by