The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, 70% of Americans see Russia as an enemy - Pew

An overwhelming majority of Americans (92%) have unfavorable views of Russia. * Republicans and Democrats are largely in agreement.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 10:09
People take part in a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York City, US, February 24, 2022. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
People take part in a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York City, US, February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a major shift in overall US public opinion towards Moscow, with a wide majority (70%) of Americans now seeing Russia as an enemy, according to a new Pew Research study.

This is a dramatic increase from opinions at the start of 2022, when only 41% of Americans thought of Russia as an enemy of the US. 

Not only do most Americans think of Russia as an enemy, but an overwhelming majority of Americans (92%) also have unfavorable views of Russia, with 69% expressing very unfavorable views – a 28 percentage point increase from 2020.

Party lines

The views on Russia are divided by party lines to a very small extent, with both a majority of Democrats (72%) and Republicans (69%) alike sharing the same negative view of Russia.

SINCE 2012 Putin has remained president and recently enacted a law that guarantees his position until 2036. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) SINCE 2012 Putin has remained president and recently enacted a law that guarantees his position until 2036. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

Ehen asked on the threat posed by Moscow, a majority of both Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents (66%) and Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (61%) agreed Russia was a major threat to the US. In 2020, only 48% of Republicans thought so, alongside 68% of Democrats.

Overall, Republicans have changed more drastically than Democrats regarding their view of Russia. Currently, 67% of Republicans have very unfavorable views of Russia, but in 2020 that number was just under a third (32%).

Interestingly, from 2018-2016, and most notably following the Russian annexation of Crimea, Republicans were more concerned than Democrats regarding Russia, though this partisan divide has flipped, widened and subsequently shrunk over the years.

How many US adults have positive views regarding Russia?

According to Pew, just 7% do, and just 6% have any confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Regarding Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, a majority of Americans (72%) expressed confidence.

Another major change in the US public's view of Russia is that, while views of Russia have never been particularly positive (indeed, the share of Americans who thought Russia isn't a threat at all to US interests has never exceeded 10%, according to Pew), they weren't seen as an enemy as much as a competitor. Just two months ago, according to Pew, 49% of Americans thought of Russia as a competitor while 41% thought of them as an enemy and 7% called them a partner.

The numbers now are very different, with 70% viewing Russia as an enemy, 24% viewing them as a competitor and just 3% as a partner.

Who in the US feels Russia is a threat?

The negative views of Russia among the US public span all demographics to an extent. However, the demographics most likely to view Russia as an enemy are older Americans aged 65 and up (83%) and educated Americans (77% for postgraduates, 74% for graduates, 68% with some college education and 66% with high school eduction or less).

How do Americans view NATO?

As NATO is playing a major role in the background and ongoing discourse surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, interest is also directed at the views the American public has regarding it.

According to Pew, the general view is overall positive, jumping in the latest survey to 67% favorable compared to 60% in 2020 and 2021.

Before 2020, however, these numbers were more mixed, even dipping to just 49% support in 2013 and 2015.

Party lines also play a role here, but unlike with Russia, the partisan division is much more pronounced.

A large majority (78%) of Democrats see NATO in a positive light while just over half (55%) of Republicans feel the same, though the number of Republicans who do so has increased since 2021.

Demographically speaking, though positive views of NATO tend to be seen across the board, Americans aged 65 and up (73%) are more likely to view NATO positively than Americans aged 18-29 (64%). Again, those with higher education also hold more favorable views of NATO (80% of postgraduates, 73% of college graduates, 64% of those with some college education).

Overall, most Americans (69%) believe the US benefits from being a member of NATO.



Tags Russia ukraine NATO Pew Research Center Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

IDF special forces at the scene of a terror attack on Dizengoff street, central Tel Aviv. 2 people were killed and several more injured in the attack. April 07, 2022.
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by