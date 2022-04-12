The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Republican senators write bill to prohibit Amnesty from receiving funds

"Israel is such an important ally to the United States, and an organization that uses its platform to undermine their sovereignty should not be receiving US taxpayer funds," Sen. Mike Braun said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 02:41
The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)
The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

Republican senators Rick Scott and Mike Braun introduced a bill to prohibit Amnesty International from receiving "taxpayer-funded federal assistance and benefits from the United States government."

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, Amnesty International is ineligible to receive any money or assets from the United States Government," the bill reads. It also seeks to determine that "any employee of Amnesty International is ineligible to receive any direct financial benefit from the United States Government."

"This legislation follows reports that Amnesty International, which has received more than $2.5 million in federal funds over the past two decades, is utilizing its platform as an International Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to foster and disseminate false, antisemitic reports attacking Israel, America's strongest ally in the Middle East," the two said in a statement.

"Amnesty International has proven itself to be a sham of a 'human rights' organization that perpetuates antisemitic propaganda and refuses to hold the world's dangerous and genocidal regimes accountable, like Communist China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela," said Scott.

He went on to note that last month, the Amnesty International USA Director said, "We are opposed to the idea that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people."

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) huddles on the Senate floor with Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and others (credit: REUTERS)US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) huddles on the Senate floor with Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and others (credit: REUTERS)

"Under no circumstances should American taxpayer dollars subsidize this or any organization that continually acts against US interests and demonizes our great ally, Israel," said Scott. "My bill will cut off Amnesty International from federal funding and relief programs and make it abundantly clear that the United States will not support the radical left's dangerous anti-Israel agenda. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this important bill."

"Israel is such an important ally to the United States, and an organization that uses its platform to undermine their sovereignty should not be receiving US taxpayer funds," said Senator Braun.

According to a Jewish Insider report from March, Paul O'Brien, the group's USA director, rejected a 2020 survey conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation that found that eight in 10 Jewish Americans identify as "pro-Israel," and two-thirds feel emotionally "attached" or "very attached" to the Jewish state. 

"I actually don't believe that to be true," O'Brien said regarding those figures, according to JI. "I believe my gut tells me that what Jewish people in this country want is to know that there's a sanctuary that is a safe and sustainable place that the Jews, the Jewish people can call home." 

In response, all 25 Jewish Democratic Members of Congress issued a statement rejecting his remarks. "As Jewish Members of the House of Representatives, we represent diverse views on a number of issues relating to Israel," they wrote. "However, we are in full agreement that Mr. O'Brien's patronizing attempt to speak on behalf of the American Jewish community is alarming and deeply offensive. He has added his name to the list of those who, across centuries, have tried to deny and usurp the Jewish people's independent agency. We stand united in condemning this and any antisemitic attempt to deny the Jewish people control of their own destiny."

Last week, the American Jewish Congress sent a letter to Amnesty International, calling for the dismissal of Paul O'Brien as head of its American branch. On April 4th, the American Jewish Congress, along with 749 petition signatories, submitted a letter to AIUSA's Board of Directors.

"It would be shameful to see an organization like Amnesty, which claims that its core values include impartiality and mutual respect, failing to extend that kind of consideration to the Jewish community," said Jack Rosen, President of the American Jewish Congress.

"Paul O'Brien's comments were clearly biased, offensive, and antisemitic," Rosen added. "Amnesty cannot justify and rationalize those comments; it cannot and should not try to gaslight the Jewish community."



Tags Human rights republican republicans amnesty international US politics US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by