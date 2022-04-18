Zelensky: World should be prepared for Russia to use tactical nukes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that there was a possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin, would use "a tactical nuclear weapon because he does not value Ukrainian lives," and that the world should be prepared for it, Ukraine's leader said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Zelensky also said that he is not willing to give up the eastern part of Ukraine in order to end the war with Russia, and expressed his certainty that Ukraine would be victorious in its war against Russian forces. Despite his confidence, Zelensky also stressed the urgency for extra supplies to fend off enemy forces. He went on to say that the fight against Russian forces in the Donbas region could influence the war's course, CNN reported Monday morning.

Zelensky agreed with US President Biden about the incident in Bucha being a genocide, as opposed to war.

"They just killed people. Not soldiers, people. They just shot people in the streets. People were riding bicycles, taking the bus or just walking down the street. There were corpses lining the streets," Zelensky told CNN.

He also said he wished for Biden to come to visit Ukraine, but US officials are still debating on whether he should, despite the US president saying that he wanted to go. Zelensky also invited French President Emmanuel Macron to his country after he responded to Biden's statement on genocide that it's not "constructive to raise the rhetoric."

The ongoing conflict

Russian armed forces are creating an offensive group in eastern Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Russian forces continue to partially blockade Kharkiv. The General Staff estimates that Russian forces will reach the Kherson region borders.

Authorities in Ukraine's Western and Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple explosions on Monday, while a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts in Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

Six people were killed and eight wounded in Lviv where missiles struck military facilities and a car tire service point, regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy said.

Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an armoured vehicle during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. (credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Four civilians were shot dead while trying to flee by car from the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region during a Russian attack, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on messaging app Telegram on Monday.

Separately, authorities said some of the missiles hit areas close to a railway station and other railroad facilities, briefly disrupting normal traffic.

According to media outlet Suspilne, two people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk attacks.

In Kyiv, a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts on the left bank of the Dnipro river. Local authorities were yet to provide any official information on their cause.

Other casualties

Russia said it had launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets, using its air force, missile forces, artillery and air defense systems to hit hundreds of targets across its southern neighbor.

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armor and forces.

It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armor were concentrated.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian forces fought off Russian attacks, destroying ten tanks, fifteen armored units and five vehicles, as well as five enemy artillery systems. Ukrainian air forces managed to hit five Russian air targets: one plane, three helicopters and one UAV, the Ukrainian military claimed.

Russia's defense ministry said on Monday it had destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine overnight with Iskander missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

The defense ministry said Russian artillery had also struck 315 Ukrainian military targets overnight and that air defense systems had been used to bring down three Ukrainian army helicopters, two MiG-29 fighters and one SU-25 plane.

The same day, images were released on social media showing the Russian Navy Cruiser Moskva on fire. Ukraine had previously said that fired two missiles that caused the ship to sink, Russia's Defense Ministry said that a fire on the ship caused ammunition to blow up, and a senior US official stated that there were Russian casualties. Russian Navy Head Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said that crew members of the sunken missile cruiser would be allowed to continue to serve in the Navy.

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

Around 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because foreign companies have suspended operations or decided to leave the Russian market, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

Moscow authorities are ready to support people who lose their jobs by providing training and temporary and socially-important work, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

Evacuations and return to Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas for the second day, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"For security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today," Vereshchuk said on the Telegram app.

Firefighters evacuated civilians from their homes in the Luhansk region after eliminating fires from dozens of apartments.

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kyiv in the coming days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview with the Antena3 TV network on Monday.

The move comes after several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their embassies to Kyiv.