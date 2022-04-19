The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
If Iran wants lifting of sanctions, it will have to address concerns - State Department

There have been a number of delays in the revival of the Nuclear Deal including the designation of the IRGC as a terror organization.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 19, 2022 03:45
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)

WASHINGTON – Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, addressed a question about the holdup in coming to a revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran on Monday.

“We are prepared for a return to full JCPOA implementation,” he said. “We are also prepared for broader diplomatic efforts to resolve issues outside of the JCPOA and this specific nuclear file.” He noted that Deputy Secretary General Mora of the EU’s External Action Service “continues to convey messages and is working to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion.”

Delisting the IRGC from the Terrorist Foreign Organization list remains the only major stumbling block between the US and Iran in their mutual efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement. The IRGC designation was not a part of the nuclear agreement.

“We’re not going to negotiate in public, but what we can say is that if Iran wants sanctions-lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they’ll need to address concerns of ours that go beyond the JCPOA,” Price said.

“If they do not want to use these talks to resolve other bilateral issues, then we are confident we can very quickly reach an understanding on the JCPOA and begin to reimplement the deal itself,” he continued. “It is Iran that needs to make this decision. Any party, everyone who has been directly engaged in these talks knows which side has put constructive proposals on the table, knows which side has negotiated and engaged in good faith, and knows which side has not.”

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

“If they want to negotiate issues that fall outside the purview of the JCPOA, then we’ll do that, but they will need to negotiate those issues in good faith with reciprocity,” he went on to say.

Price also said that at this point, it is unclear to us whether the sides will be able to get across the finish line. "We’ve spoken to the significant progress that had been achieved in recent weeks. Obviously, we’ve been in a different position now for several weeks.”

He said that the US is “preparing equally” for scenarios in which there is a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA and scenarios in which there is not a mutual return to compliance for the JCPOA. “We would greatly prefer the former: to have the JCPOA and the verifiable, permanent limits that it would again impose on Iran’s nuclear program,” he said. “Whether we are able to get there or not, that is a question for Iran.”

Asked about the Iranian president’s comments in which he threatened Israel, Price said that “Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

“Its support for terrorism threatens international security and our partners throughout the region and elsewhere,” he said. “Of course, that includes Israel. This administration’s commitment to Israel’s security is sacrosanct. We have demonstrated that in a number of ways and in cooperation with our allies and regional partners including Israel. We will use every appropriate tool to confront the IRGC’s destabilizing role in the region including working closely with our partners in Israel,” said Price.



