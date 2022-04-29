Russian shelling kills five, injured 11 in past 24 hours - report

Russian shelling attacks killed five civilians and injured another 11 in the Kharkiv region, according to a report by Ukrainian news outlet Pravda, citing the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on Thursday morning.

According to a UK military intelligence report, the main fighting has been focused around Lysychansk and Severidibetsk in the Luhansk region.

The report also stated that the Battle of Donbas remains Russia's main strategic focus to secure control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. However, due to strong Ukrainian pushback, Russian territorial gains have been limited.

Ukrainian forces have shelled and damaged an oil depot in the city of Donetsk in the country's east which is held by Russian-backed separatists, the RIA news agency quoted a separatist official as saying on Friday.

Images posted online showed the facility on fire.

An American among the casualties

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, an American citizen who was fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, was killed this week, members of his family told CNN on Friday. He was working with a military contracting company that had sent him to Ukraine and was being compensated for fighting against Russian forces.

Destroyed house of killed resident amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lukashivka. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Another CNN report, citing US officials, stated that Russian forces are making "slow and uneven" progress in Ukraine, after seeing alleged evidence that Russia's ability to combine land and air assaults has improved.

A possible nuclear incident?

The International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA) warned on Friday that any missiles flying over Ukraine's power plant could lead to a nuclear accident.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) and was informed by Ukraine’s regulator on Friday that a missile flew over the NPP two weeks ago.

"The IAEA is looking into this matter, which, if confirmed, would be extremely serious. Had such a missile gone astray, it could have had a severe impact on the physical integrity of the NPP potentially leading to a nuclear accident," Grossi said upon being briefed on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Azovstal steel power plant in Mariupol has suffered the "heaviest airstrikes so far," a Ukrainian official said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.