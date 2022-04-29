The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian shelling kills five, injured 11 in past 24 hours - report

Missiles over Ukraine's power plant could lead to a nuclear accident, IAEA warns • Battle of Donbas remains Russia's "main strategic focus" - UK intel.

By GADI ZAIG, REUTERS
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 08:44

Updated: APRIL 29, 2022 08:46
Firefighters operate at a damaged apartment block following Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)
Firefighters operate at a damaged apartment block following Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)

Russian shelling attacks killed five civilians and injured another 11 in the Kharkiv region, according to a report by Ukrainian news outlet Pravda, citing the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on Thursday morning.

According to a UK military intelligence report, the main fighting has been focused around Lysychansk and Severidibetsk in the Luhansk region. 

The report also stated that the Battle of Donbas remains Russia's main strategic focus to secure control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. However, due to strong Ukrainian pushback, Russian territorial gains have been limited.

Ukrainian forces have shelled and damaged an oil depot in the city of Donetsk in the country's east which is held by Russian-backed separatists, the RIA news agency quoted a separatist official as saying on Friday.

Images posted online showed the facility on fire.

An American among the casualties

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, an American citizen who was fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, was killed this week, members of his family told CNN on Friday. He was working with a military contracting company that had sent him to Ukraine and was being compensated for fighting against Russian forces.

Destroyed house of killed resident amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lukashivka. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) Destroyed house of killed resident amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lukashivka. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Another CNN report, citing US officials, stated that Russian forces are making "slow and uneven" progress in Ukraine, after seeing alleged evidence that Russia's ability to combine land and air assaults has improved.

A possible nuclear incident?

The International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA) warned on Friday that any missiles flying over Ukraine's power plant could lead to a nuclear accident. 

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) and was informed by Ukraine’s regulator on Friday that a missile flew over the NPP two weeks ago.

"The IAEA is looking into this matter, which, if confirmed, would be extremely serious. Had such a missile gone astray, it could have had a severe impact on the physical integrity of the NPP potentially leading to a nuclear accident," Grossi said upon being briefed on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Azovstal steel power plant in Mariupol has suffered the "heaviest airstrikes so far," a Ukrainian official said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.



Tags IAEA airstrikes Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by